Rivers Govt to clamp down on unapproved private school

EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government says it will commence a statewide clampdown on unapproved private schools from Monday, June 15, 2026, in a move to improve education standards in the state.

The State Ministry of Education announced the decision in a statement personally signed by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Peters Nwagor, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Nwagor said the exercise which is in a sweeping enforcement drive to sanitize the education sector and enforce compliance with existing standards, targets private schools operating without registration and official approval, as well as those failing to meet the minimum educational standards stipulated by law.

The Commissioner noted the move is backed by the State’s Private Schools Law and other extant regulations.

He added that all schools found to be operating illegally or below approved standards will be shut down during the enforcement.

According to him, “the exercise is designed to strengthen quality assurance and ensure that children across Rivers State receive quality education in safe and conducive learning environments. The Rivers State Government will no longer tolerate substandard facilities or unregulated operators.”

Beyond unapproved schools, the Commissioner also issued a directive to proprietors of approved private schools, warning that schools with outstanding annual renewal fees must immediately settle their arrears. “Only schools with valid approval certificates and up-to-date payment records will be allowed to continue operations after June 15,” he said.

The Commissioner reiterated the state government’s commitment to enforcing standards in the education sector, noting that the clampdown will protect the welfare and future of children while promoting excellence in private school administration across the State.

He directed school proprietors to visit the State Quality Assurance Services (SEQAS) Office located at Government Girls’ Secondary School, GGSS, Rumuokwuta, Port Harcourt or contact the Director of SEQAS, Dr. Chinedu Wordu, for clarification, further information and compliance.

The Ministry assured residents that the enforcement is part of ongoing reforms by the Rivers State Government to improve the quality of education and uphold best practices in school administration.

For a better society

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