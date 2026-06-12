PDP congratulates Agbedi’s emergence as opposition minority leader

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Rt. Hon. Frederick Agbedi on his emergence as Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

The party said the elevation reflects earned trust and confidence in his leadership.

The announcement was made by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, during plenary on Thursday, formally confirming Agbedi’s new role as the voice of opposition lawmakers in the 10th House.

In a statement, the PDP National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, SAN, hailed the Bayelsa lawmaker’s rise and described Agbedi as “a trustworthy, firm, irrepressible and principled politician, who responds only to conviction, not convenience.”

The statement was signed by Comrade Ini Ememobong Essien, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Interim National Working Committee.

Turaki said Agbedi’s emergence is “a mark of earned trust and deep confidence in his leadership abilities.”

He noted that the party expects firm opposition that prioritises principle over political comfort.

Rt. Hon. Fred Agbedi represents Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State. Before this elevation, he served as Leader of the PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives.

He was also a former PDP state chairman in Bayelsa.

The party recalled that he has remained an unrepentant member who believes PDP must stand as a strong opposition, “not an appendage of the ruling party.”

The PDP expressed confidence that Agbedi will deploy his talents, competencies and character in service of the House, the legislature, and Nigerians at large. The party expects robust scrutiny of government policies and bills.

With the new position, Agbedi now leads PDP’s legislative strategy, coordinates opposition positions, and represents minority interests in negotiations with the majority.

His track record as caucus leader and former state chairman positions him to unify opposition lawmakers and drive accountability in the House.

For a better society

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