Ogosi emerges as Chairman of IoH Nigeria

Hospitality professional, Francis Ogosi, has been elected Chairman of the Nigeria Region of the Institute of Hospitality (IoH), the United Kingdom-based professional body for hospitality, tourism and leisure practitioners.

This is contained in a statement issued by Uchenna Ibemere, Director, Communications of Cavista Holdings and Glocient Hospitality, on Wednesday in Lagos.

Ogosi, who is the Hospitality Manager at Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre, is expected to oversee the institute’s professional development, advocacy and membership activities in the country.

IoH, founded in 1938, with headquarters in the UK, promotes professional standards, education and career development for hospitality practitioners in more than 100 countries.

IoH Nigeria Region was established to support professional growth and networking among practitioners in the country.

The election is expected to further strengthen the institute’s engagement with hospitality professionals and industry stakeholders across Nigeria and the West African region.

According to the statement, Ogosi had spent more than two decades in hospitality development, hotel operations and tourism management across Nigeria and West Africa.

“Since 2009, Ogosi has advised hotel investors, developers and owners across the region.

“Helping to deliver more than 1,500 hotel rooms and over 18 major hospitality projects.

“Under his hospitality leadership at Glocient Hospitality – operators of Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre, Ekiti State – the resort earned recognition as Nigeria’s Best Resort for two consecutive years,” it said.

Reacting to the development, Chairman of Cavista Holdings and Glocient Hospitality, Niyi Olajide, described the election as recognition of Ogosi’s contributions to the hospitality industry.

“Francis’ election as Chairman of the Institute of Hospitality Nigeria Region is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions to the hospitality industry.

“Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep industry expertise, and an unwavering commitment to raising standards across the sector.

“We are proud to have him as part of the Cavista Holdings family and are confident that his leadership will contribute significantly to advancing professionalism and excellence within Nigeria’s hospitality industry,” he said.

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