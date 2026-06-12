NiDCOM welcomes safe arrival of 1st batch of 262 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has welcomed the safe arrival of the first batch of 262 Nigerian nationals evacuated from South Africa on Thursday.

On the directive of President Bola Tinubu who approved and fully funded the Air Peace evacuation flight, the returnees were airlifted from OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

According to a release issued by Head of Press and Protocols NiDCom, Abdurhaman Balogun, the aircraft touched down safely at approximately 10:15 am and was received by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Sola Enikanolaiye, and Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Speaking at the reception, Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, commended President Tinubu’s swift intervention and the collaborative efforts of all agencies.

“We are deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of our brothers and sisters in South Africa. President Tinubu has demonstrated exemplary leadership by ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind in times of distress. We stand ready to support these returnees as they resettle and rebuild their lives,” she stated.

The NiDCOM Chairman further announced: “Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has approved ₦1,000,000 for each Imo State indigene among the returnees. MTN Nigeria donated ₦100,000 per returnee, to be transferred to their accounts. NIMC will fast-track the issuance of National Identity Numbers (NIN) to all evacuees.

The returnees are currently undergoing mandatory documentation and profiling at the airport.

NiDCOM urged Nigerians in the diaspora to remain law-abiding while the government engages South African authorities on the root causes of the tensions.

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