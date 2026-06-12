NDLEA destroys ₦2.8bn worth of narcotics in Edo

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command, on Thursday destroyed 73,463.21kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth N2.8bn.

A breakdown of the destroyed exhibits showed that cannabis sativa dominated the haul with 73,210.23 kilogrammes, followed by Psychotropic Substances 246.36 kilogrammes, which included Tramadol (141.81kg), Diazepam (8.4258kg), and Codeine cough syrup (61.7652kg).

Also destroyed were 2.662 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine, 3.7441 kilogrammes of Cocaine, and 0.2168 kilogrammes of Heroin.

Speaking at the destruction ceremony in Benin City, the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.) described the event as a reaffirmation of the collective resolve to confront, dismantle, and defeat the menace of drug abuse.

Marwa, who was represented by the NDLEA Director of Operations and General Investigation, Suleiman Ahmed Ningi, expressed gratitude to the Edo State Government for support, particularly the allocation of twenty plots of land for the construction of a model State Command Headquarters.

“What we are gathered here to do transcends the physical act of burning contraband. We are, in the most powerful terms, reaffirming our collective and unshakeable resolve to confront, dismantle, and ultimately defeat the menace of drug abuse,” Marwa said.

Speaking as a special guest of honour, Governor Monday Okpebholo described the war against drugs as a battle against criminality.

The governor, who was represented by the Coordinator of Office of the First Lady of Edo State and Chairperson Edo State Drug Control Committee, Mrs Edesili Anani, assured the NDLEA of continued partnership, revealing plans by his administration to provide a modern rehabilitation centre for people recovering from drug use disorders. He issued a stern warning to drug traffickers.

“This is not a moment for celebration alone; it is a moment for sober reflection and a recommitment to the fight. The war on drugs is a war for the soul of our nation. It is a war against criminality, kidnapping and banditry as well as the health hazards that drug abuse brings,” Okpebholo noted.

He said: “Drug traffickers must leave Edo State because we are coming for them and we will not relent until every gram of illicit substance is seized and destroyed.”

Also speaking, Senator representing Edo Central and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, Joseph Ikpea, commended the NDLEA for the monumental drug seizures and pledged legislative backing as well as appropriation support to ensure a better equipped, better funded and better motivated anti-narcotic agency.

“Every kilogramme of cocaine every bag of cannabis and satchet of tramadol and codeine destroyed today represents lives saved from the catastrophic effects of drugs. Your work is dangerous and often not properly funded yet you filled the gaps. We will continue to press for better welfare, funding, equipment and legal backing for your operations,” the senator stated.

The Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, Commander of Narcotics Mitchell Ofoyeju, provided insights into the command’s operations that led to the seizures.

“The command has intercepted cars and articulated trucks laden with drugs. We have apprehended both the young and the aged, male and female and have even recovered drugs hidden in shrines. We have been attacked on the line of duty with firearms, but we are not deterred in executing our mandate,” Mitchell assured.

“We may give our children the good things of life, such as money, the best schools, good food and clothing, but if we fail to protect them from drug and substance abuse, we have indeed given them nothing,” the commander declared.

For a better society

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