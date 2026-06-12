Mike Adenuga, Wizkid, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin for honours at 100 Most Notable Africans Summit

Foremost Nigerian businessman and Chairman of Globacom, Chief Michael Adeniyi Adenuga, Nigerian music superstar Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, are among eminent personalities set to be honoured at the 2026 edition of the 100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit in Marrakech, Morocco.

The summit will take place from June 26 to 28, 2026, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès Marrakech, Mövenpick Hotel, and is expected to draw influential leaders, government officials, captains of industry, diplomats, investors, policymakers and innovators from across Africa and beyond.

Organised by Davdan Peace and Advocacy Foundation and the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa, the summit seeks to celebrate excellence, encourage cross-border collaboration and promote sustainable development on the continent.

According to the organisers, Chief Adenuga is being recognised for his outstanding contributions to telecommunications and enterprise development, while Wizkid for his immense impact on African music and globally. Senator Barau Jibrin will be recognised for his contributions to public service and legislative leadership in Nigeria.

Other personalities expected to receive awards include Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, former African Union Commission Chairperson Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, actress Funke Akindele, Yemisi Edun, CEO, FCMB, Ireti Samuel Ogbu, MD/CEO, Citibank,Mrs Aisha Hanan Buhari, Lugumi Saidi, Engr Samuel Alabi, Amb Abubakar Jidda, Levi Maluvele, Zarinah Tlale, Yassin El Moussi, Abbas Devjani, Reginald Max, Eze Samuel, Halila Siham, Amb Mohammed Tijjani Sabiu, Driss Aarab,CEO,MRE Binatna Network,Morocco, Nabila Rmili, Mayor of Casablanca, Morocco, H.E Amb Prof Smelly Dube, Group CEO, River Valley Group, Zimbabwe, Prof Chris Imumolen, oj Posharella,Imane El Rhalete

CEO – IRGT Consulting, Yasmine Benabdallah, CEO, Gemologist – Founder of Blue Jasmine Jewelry distinguished leaders and entrepreneurs from across the continent.

Project Director, Africa, Amb. Dr Kingsley Amafibe, said the 2026 summit is poised to be a landmark event, bringing together Africa’s finest minds and most accomplished personalities to celebrate achievements and forge partnerships capable of transforming the continent.

Special Guest of Honor are as follows

Her Excellency madam Shakilla K. UMUTONI Ambassador of Rwanda

Her Excellency Mrs. Charity Gbedawo Ambassador of Ghana

Her Excellency Madam Nardos Ayalew Belay Ambassador of Ethiopia

His Excellency Mr Nestor Bankumukunzi Ambassador of Burundi

His Excellency Mr Nkateko Manganye ( chargé d’affaire of South Africa in Morocco)

Mr Mohamed ELOUAFI

He added that the growing international interest in the summit underscores its status as one of Africa’s leading platforms for leadership, business and continental development.

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