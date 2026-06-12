June 12: Oshiomhole defends, urges appreciation of democracy

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo North) has urged Nigerians to continue defending democratic governance, saying in spite of its imperfections, it remains superior to military rule.

Oshiomhole stated this as a guest speaker at the Ondo State-organised event to commemorate the June 12 Democracy Day celebration on Friday, in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had the theme “June 12 and Beyond: Reflecting on the Progress of Democracy and Security Concerns”.

The former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President said Nigerians should not allow current economic and political challenges to diminish their appreciation of democratic rule.

According to him, democracy guarantees citizens the right to choose their leaders and peacefully remove them through elections.

This, he said, is unlike military regimes that suppress public disagreement with the authority and deny citizens a voice in governance.

Oshiomhole said Nigeria’s democratic journey had witnessed steady progress since the return to civilian rule in 1999.

He cited improvements in electoral reforms, freedom of expression and political participation.

Oshiomole recalled the role played by the National Assembly in rejecting attempts to alter constitutional term limits during the President Olusegun Obasanjo era.

He described the action as a significant contribution to the survival of Nigeria’s democracy.

“Even in our anger, we must not question the need to stand and defend democracy. Let us have the right to elect a bad governor and also have the right to remove a bad governor through peaceful elections.

“I watch television and see people criticise the President freely and return home safely. That is democracy.

“Democracy can produce leaders we like or leaders we dislike, but it also gives us the power to change them through constitutional means,” he said.

He urged younger Nigerians to study the sacrifices made by pro-democracy activists, especially the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, whose struggle became a symbol of the nation’s democratic aspirations.

According to him, the essence of June 12 goes beyond the memory of Abiola and represents the continuous struggle for freedom, justice, accountability and the empowerment of ordinary citizens.

Oshiomhole said that the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, was prepared to offer Abiola anything in exchange to relinquish his claim to the June 12, 1993 presidential mandate.

He noted that Abiola, in spite of mounting pressure and several attempts to persuade him to accept conditions for his freedom, remained resolute in defending the mandate given to him by Nigerians.

The senator described Abiola’s stance as a demonstration of courage, patriotism and selflessness, stressing that the late business mogul chose principle over personal comfort and survival.

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, in his address, appreciated Oshiomhole for honouring the invitation to be the guest speaker.

He said the country’s democratic journey was a constant reminder of the people’s resolve for justice, equity and credible leadership.

Aiyedatiwa said all and sundry must always be reminded that democracy is not a destination but a continuous journey.

“True democracy is measured not only by elections but by good governance. It is a system that thrives only when citizens and leaders alike embrace responsibility, active participation, accountability and unwavering respect for the rule of law.

“As we reflect on the legacy of June 12, I strongly encourage all eligible citizens to actively participate in the 2027 general elections; come out peacefully to exercise your franchise without fear, intimidation and violence,”he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, the Olu of Ilu Abo, Oba Olu Falae, said he was happy the June 12 struggle was not in vain.

Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said he was happy that Abiola did not yield to pressure by the then military government to surrender his mandate, which led to the democracy being enjoyed today by Nigerians.

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