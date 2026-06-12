June 12: Nigerians task INEC on sanctity of the ballot

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja, CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor, CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja, VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri, DANIEL DAUDA, Jos and EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

As Nigeria marks another Democracy Day and reflects on the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election, broad spectrum of analysts and stakeholders in the domestic geopolitical and economic space raise serious concerns about the systems and processes that would deliver the 2027 general elections.

Stakeholders also use the political mood of the nation to not merely remember the sacrifices that birthed the current democratic dispensation, but also to interrogate whether the ideals for which Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola and countless pro-democracy activists struggled have truly been realized.

Analysts also worry about the inverse movements and retrogression in the Nigerian democratic journey as electoral integrity, institutional independence, economic hardship and the quality of governance have dominated discussions as Nigerians assess the country’s democracy more than three decades after the annulment of what is widely regarded as the freest and fairest election in the nation’s history.

A broad cross-section of political pundits whose opinions were surveyed by Daily Champion in the week including political leaders, civil society advocates, party chieftains and ordinary citizens raise concerns over the low level of governance quality and slow speed of the country’s political evolution.

A survey of the conversations unfolding across the country reveal that while Nigerians remain committed to democracy as the preferred system of government, they believe that the credibility of future elections, particularly the 2027 general elections, would determine whether the country can finally fulfil the promise of June 12.

And many stakeholders insist the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must draw lessons from the courage, transparency and public trust that characterized the 1993 election supervised by the late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu.

From Abuja to Lagos, Owerri, Jos and other parts of the federation, concerns about electoral integrity, institutional independence, economic hardship and the quality of governance have renewed focus on the June 12 legacy.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, had declared that the tragedy of the annulled 1993 presidential election must never be repeated in Nigeria.

Speaking shortly after the Democracy Day 2026 World Press Conference organized by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, Akume sought to reassure Nigerians about the future of the country’s democratic process.

His comments align with continuing debates over electoral reforms, and come against the backdrop of the prevailing campaign fireworks as political parties ramp up activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reflecting on the circumstances surrounding the annulled election, Akume described the cancellation of the poll as a devastating setback that shattered the hopes of millions of Nigerians who believed the country was on the verge of consolidating democratic governance and the rule of law.

According to him, the central lesson from June 12 remains clear and non-negotiable, stressing that the will of the people must be respected at all times.

“The voice of the people must be sacrosanct and respected. It is supreme. No government can afford to gamble with the will of the people and expect peace,” the SGF declared.

He argued that Nigerians had long embraced democratic participation as the legitimate means of choosing their leaders and insisted that no authority should ever again contemplate overturning the verdict of the electorate.

Akume expressed confidence in INEC’s capacity to conduct credible elections and described its personnel as educated and patriotic citizens capable of delivering free and fair polls. Drawing parallels with democratic experiences elsewhere, he cited the 2020 United States presidential election as evidence that democratic institutions can survive disputes and controversies when electoral outcomes are respected.

“There is no system of governance as beautiful as democracy,” he said, reiterating that election annulment should never again become part of Nigeria’s political history.

Akume also dismissed the justifications advanced by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida for annulling the June 12 election, noting that unofficial results available at the time clearly indicated that MKO Abiola of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) was on course for a decisive victory over his National Republican Convention (NRC) opponent, Bashir Tofa, even in areas considered politically hostile to Abiola.

Yet, while many welcomed Akume’s assurances, several stakeholders argued that preserving democracy requires far more than conducting elections. They insist that the true test lies in whether democratic governance improves the welfare and living conditions of ordinary Nigerians.

Former Deputy President of the Senate and chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said the significance of June 12 extends beyond the restoration of civilian rule to the ability of democratic institutions to deliver meaningful development and prosperity.

According to him, political freedom alone cannot satisfy citizens who continue to struggle with hunger, insecurity, unemployment and poor infrastructure.

While acknowledging the sacrifices made by pro-democracy activists and the gains achieved since the return to civilian rule in 1999, Omo-Agege argued that democracy must ultimately be judged by its impact on people’s lives.

“People are asking where the benefits of democracy are. There is hunger, insecurity and poor infrastructure. The problem is not democracy itself but our failure to make it deliver meaningful results for the people,” he said.

The former Delta Central senator maintained that MKO Abiola envisioned a nation where every vote mattered and where democratic governance would create opportunities, economic prosperity and social progress.

He therefore called on INEC to strengthen public confidence in elections by prioritizing transparency and adherence to electoral laws.

Although he praised innovations such as the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for helping to reduce electoral malpractice, he stressed that technology alone cannot guarantee credible elections without transparency and accountability.

Omo-Agege also advocated improved training and security for election officials, particularly National Youth Service Corps members who often serve as ad hoc staff during elections.

Similarly, the NDC House of Representatives candidate for Warri Federal Constituency and National Coordinator of the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice, Chief Sheriff Mulade, argued that Nigeria’s democratic journey remains incomplete.

In his Democracy Day message titled “Nigeria’s Democracy Day: Reflections, Challenges and the Way Forward,” Mulade acknowledged the significance of sustaining uninterrupted democratic governance for nearly three decades, especially in a country with a long history of military interventions.

However, he insisted that democracy must move beyond periodic elections and focus on addressing the persistent socio-economic challenges confronting citizens.

According to him, widespread poverty, unemployment, insecurity, inadequate infrastructure and limited access to quality healthcare and education continue to diminish the benefits of democratic governance.

Mulade identified corruption, weak institutions, economic inequality and governance failures as major obstacles to democratic consolidation and called for deeper reforms capable of strengthening public trust in democratic institutions.

Beyond concerns about governance, many contributors focused specifically on the conduct of elections and the need for INEC to emulate the principles that made the June 12 election a benchmark for electoral credibility.

Founder and immediate past National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph Nwosu, urged the electoral commission to draw inspiration from the courage of Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, whom he described as a public servant who resisted intimidation and remained committed to transparency despite enormous pressure.

Another ADC stalwart, Alhaji Mohammed Lawal Nalado, called on the current leadership of INEC to build on the achievements of previous electoral administrations and leave behind a legacy of credible elections.

He challenged the commission’s leadership to make the 2027 general elections the most transparent and credible in Nigeria’s history, arguing that public confidence in democracy depends heavily on trust in the electoral process.

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) echoed similar concerns, with its Publicity Secretary, Dr Christopher Odianarewo, saying that while June 12 remains one of the defining moments in Nigeria’s democratic history, the aspirations that inspired the struggle have not yet been fully realized.

He noted that the sacrifices made by MKO Abiola and other democracy activists were fundamentally aimed at securing electoral justice, accountability, transparency and good governance.

According to him, many Nigerians today continue to face severe economic hardship characterized by inflation, unemployment, insecurity and declining purchasing power. He argued that democracy cannot be reduced to the conduct of elections alone.

“The essence of democracy is not merely the conduct of elections; it is the delivery of good governance and improvement in the welfare of the people,” he said.

He further stressed that transparency remains the foundation of electoral credibility and urged INEC to protect its institutional independence, resist political interference and ensure that technological innovations complement rather than replace transparency.

The PDP spokesman also emphasized the need for strict compliance with the Electoral Act, judicial pronouncements and established guidelines, warning that inconsistencies between legal provisions and electoral practices undermine public trust.

Across the states, reactions also revealed deeper skepticism about the ability of existing institutions to guarantee credible elections.

Imo State PDP chieftain, Chief Barnabas Ozondu, questioned the capacity of the present structure of INEC for delivering elections that command public confidence. He argued that the electoral commission must not only be independent in theory but also in practice, particularly regarding financial autonomy and operational decision-making.

According to him, electoral credibility requires sincerity from government and insulation of the commission from undue political influence. Ozondu suggested that the process of appointing electoral officials should be reconsidered to enhance accountability and public ownership of the electoral process.

A member of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Prof. James Uchenna, expressed strong reservations, alleging that the conduct of recent elections had undermined the democratic values championed by Nigeria’s founding political figures and pro-democracy heroes.

Likewise, Chief Mrs Theresa Mbata linked concerns about electoral integrity to prevailing economic conditions, arguing that widespread poverty and hardship create an environment where electoral officials and voters may be vulnerable to compromise.

She urged INEC to embrace the legacy of Prof. Humphrey Nwosu and remain faithful to the principles that earned the June 12 election enduring respect across the country.

From the civil society angle, National Coordinator of the Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO), Comrade Steve Aluko, argued that many of the sacrifices made during Nigeria’s democratic struggle remain unjustified by current realities.

According to him, persistent insecurity, economic hardship, underdevelopment, political instability and weak national cohesion have prevented the country from fully realizing the benefits of democratic governance.

While acknowledging MKO Abiola’s symbolic role in the democratic struggle, Aluko stressed that the movement for democracy represented the collective aspirations of millions of Nigerians.

He maintained that one of the most important lessons from June 12 is that public mobilization, civic awareness and institutional integrity can produce a genuine national mandate.

For that reason, he said INEC must recognize the enormous responsibility it carries in protecting electoral credibility.

Aluko called on the commission to improve election preparation, strengthen result collation and transmission processes and ensure that electoral outcomes accurately reflect the will of voters.

His concerns were echoed by several citizens who spoke with correspondents across the country.

Mrs Sophina Ovuike said Democracy Day should serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Abiola and other pro-democracy campaigners, while also prompting honest reflection on whether contemporary political realities align with the aspirations that inspired the struggle.

Mr John Okeke identified respect for the people’s mandate as the most enduring lesson of June 12, insisting that INEC must strengthen public confidence by ensuring that every vote counts and that electoral rules are applied consistently and transparently.

Lawson Abel similarly urged the commission to earn and sustain public trust through impartial conduct.

Mrs Kokomma Ajala noted that while debates around electronic transmission of results and technology have become prominent, credible elections depend ultimately on public confidence in institutions and processes.

Political analyst and technology entrepreneur, Kenneth Akwue, argued that contemporary political developments do not suggest that Nigerian leaders have fully embraced the gains achieved through Prof. Humphrey Nwosu’s Option A4 voting system, which many observers credit with significantly reducing electoral malpractice during the June 12 election.

Akwue observed that electoral manipulation, public distrust and vote-buying remain major challenges, adding that poverty continues to make many voters susceptible to inducement.

According to him, addressing those challenges requires not only electoral reforms but also governance policies capable of reducing economic hardship and restoring public faith in democratic institutions.

For petroleum engineer and human resources manager, Olumide Chukwuemeka Sampson, the broader democratic project itself remains unfinished. While acknowledging the sacrifices associated with the June 12 struggle, he argued that Nigeria has yet to build the kind of democratic and federal structure envisioned by many advocates of political reform.

Marketing communications expert, Soji Odediran, offered similar historical perspective, describing the annulment of the June 12 election as a major setback not only for democracy but also for nation-building.

According to him, the cancellation undermined an opportunity to foster a genuinely national political consensus that transcended ethnic and regional divisions.

More than three decades after that watershed election, therefore, the questions raised by June 12 remain remarkably relevant. While Nigerians celebrate the survival of democratic governance and reject any return to authoritarian rule, many also insist that democracy must become more than a ritual of periodic elections.

As preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum, the message from stakeholders across the country is that safeguarding the legacy of June 12 will require credible elections, stronger institutions, greater accountability and governance that delivers tangible benefits to citizens.

For many Nigerians, the true tribute to MKO Abiola and other democracy heroes lies not merely in annual commemorations, but in ensuring that the will of the people remains supreme and that democracy finally fulfils its long-promised dividends.