June 12: A symbol of Nigeria’s unity- CLO

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

A social critic, an apostle of deannulement struggle and Anambra state chairman of Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme on Thursday said that 2023 presidential election was a re-enactment of June 12th presidential election which late Chief MKO Abiola won convincingly.

He believes the June 12 election provided the foundation of uninterrupted democracy in the country today.

Explaining further, the CLO chairman stated that when it dawned on Nigerians that the supposed winner, Abiola, was denied his victory, it was then that it became obvious that Nigerian politics has been thrown to the winds.

His words, “June 12th,1993 presidential election was when Nigerians voted against their parochial interest, tribe, religion, clans and cleavages.

“It is on record that Nigerians out of patriotism, oneness, unity, justice, equity and peaceful coexistence of Nigeria and Nigerians voted massively for the presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, Chief MKO Abiola and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe despite a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“Significantly, in order to make our good better, our better, best, Nigerians should vote for overarching benevolent servant leaders, political, religious or tribal affiliations not withstanding.

“Pertinently, Nigerians should vote for competent, character, capacity, capability and unwavering commitment for common good and socio-economic justice. I commend late President Mohamadu Buhari for his unique wisdom to have started June 12th healing process and President Tinunu for sustaining the kind gesture.

“It is of great relevance for President Tinubu to complete the healing process by honouring Dr Pius Ezeife, Senator Abraham Adesanya, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Chief Raph Obiora,Dr.Beko Ransome-Kuti, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme who embarked on self imposed hunger strike, Dr.Joe Odumakin, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi, and Col.Abubakar Umar,” he pleaded

According to him, without June 12th, there would not have been May 29th, as it is the foundation of the uninterrupted democracy we are enjoying today.

“Let us collaboratively and collectively work towards its re-enactment in 2027 to actualize Nigeria of our dream, hope, and expectations,” he pleaded.

For a better society

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