FG, Atiku harp on the need to defend Nigeria’s democracy

.APC-led govt manufactured opposition leadership crises- Ex-VP

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has declared that Nigeria’s democracy is worth defending despite challenges in the nation’s electoral and governance systems.

Akume made the declaration on Thursday at a Democracy Day public lecture in Abuja.

Speaking at the State House Conference Centre to commemorate the 2026 Democracy Day, Akume urged Nigerians to play active roles in strengthening democratic institutions and safeguarding the country’s hard-earned civil rule.

He said citizens must move beyond apathy to active participation and while reflecting on Nigeria’s journey since 1999, the SGF described the past 27 years as a period of resilience, determination and significant progress.

He noted that the country has successfully conducted eight consecutive general elections since returning to civilian rule.

While highlighting the country’s achievements, he reiterated the peaceful transfers of power across political parties and regions.

He called attention to the historic transition from a ruling party to the opposition, which he said proved democracy has taken root in Nigeria.

While celebrating the gains, he warned that Nigeria must confront challenges threatening democratic credibility.

Top on his list was electoral integrity. “Allegations of corruption within the electoral system continue to undermine public confidence,” he said.

He stressed that democracy is not just voting but the guarantee that every vote counts equally.

The SGF also pointed to democratic dividends and cited economic expansion, improved financial inclusion, and investments in critical infrastructure like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway.

He said these projects are reshaping Nigeria’s economic landscape and in the social sectors.

Akume highlighted reforms in power, plus expanded access to education and healthcare.

The SGF listed the Universal Basic Education programme, National Health Insurance Scheme, and Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFUND, as examples of how democracy is delivering opportunities to citizens.

He cautioned against ethnic, religious and regional divisions that could weaken democratic foundations.

Akume called for a sincere national assessment, urging citizens and institutions to interrogate their performance in meeting the aspirations of the people.

Describing the lecture theme “27 Years of Democratic Governance: Achievements, Challenges and the Road Ahead,” as a moment for reflection, the SGF challenged Nigerians to envision the democracy they want for the next 27 years.

“Nigeria is worth all our sacrifices and our democracy is worth defending,” he said.

Akume concluded by honoring past struggles and charged the present and up and coming generations to come up with workable solutions to the nation’s problems.

“They are standing on the shoulders of those who struggled for civil rule, and they have both the responsibility and opportunity to build the nation our founding fathers envisioned,” he stated.

On his part, the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said June 12 must remain more than a public holiday but a living reminder that democracy is never permanently won and continually defended.

The former Vice President made the remark in a message he personally signed to mark Nigeria’s democracy day.

Atiku wrote: “As Nigerians prepare to commemorate another Democracy Day on June 12, we do so under the darkening shadow of a systematic assault on the democratic space by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC administration.

“What ought to be a celebration of freedom, popular sovereignty, and constitutional governance has instead become an occasion for sober reflection on the steady dismantling of the very ideals that inspired our struggle against military dictatorship.

“Over the past three years, Nigerians have witnessed a deliberate and coordinated effort to weaken, fragment, and neutralise opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections. Through manufactured leadership crises, orchestrated defections, political intimidation, and the abuse of state institutions, every credible opposition platform has come under sustained attack.

“Institutions that ought to serve the Nigerian people impartially have increasingly been transformed into instruments of partisan warfare. Financial crimes agencies, the police, the National Assembly, and even segments of the judiciary have been deployed to harass, intimidate, and coerce opposition voices into submission or defection. The Electoral Act 2026 has further entrenched provisions that disproportionately favour the ruling party, while freedom of speech, freedom of association, and media independence have come under relentless assault.

“These actions strike at the very heart of democracy and stand in direct contradiction to the spirit, sacrifice, and legacy of June 12,” Atiku stated.

Continuing, Atiku added, “Today, twenty-seven years after the military returned to the barracks, Nigeria finds itself confronted by a different but equally dangerous threat: the emergence of an increasingly authoritarian civilian order. Unlike military dictatorship, which ruled by decrees and brute force, this new authoritarianism seeks legitimacy through institutions it has steadily captured and weakened. Its methods may be more sophisticated, but its objective is the same: the concentration of power, the silencing of dissent, and the subversion of the will of the people.

“A shrinking civic space. A compromised electoral environment. The intimidation of opposition figures. The weaponisation of poverty. The weakening of democratic institutions. The growing perception that the ruling party is more interested in retaining power at all costs than in governing for the benefit of Nigerians.

“This is why June 12 must remain more than a public holiday. It must remain a living reminder that democracy is never permanently won; it must be continually defended,” he noted.

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