Excitement as Reps pass State Police Bill

.As Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

.Ibadan Hausa community holds procession, distances self from banditry

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja and JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

A bill seeking to establish state police and transfer policing powers to subnational governments in order to strengthen internal security architecture across the federation on Thursday scaled through the second reading at the Senate.

The bill, which enjoys broad support among all senators across political divides, was referred to the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio for further consideration and scrutiny.

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele led the debate on the state police bill, highlighting the national significance of creating a state police among the dwindling power of the Nigeria Police to ensure internal stability.

Nigeria had unprecedented security challenges ranging from terrorism and violent extremism to banditry and mass abductions; farmer-herder conflicts; cultism and gang violence; armed robbery; pipeline vandalism and economic sabotage; communal clashes and emerging cyber-enabled crimes.

Consequently, Nigerians had called for the establishment of state police, citing the inability of a centralized policing structure to adequately respond to the complex, evolving and localized security threats facing our communities.

In response to public demands, Bamidele sponsored the state police bill as one of the measures to strengthen internal security architecture across the federation.

Bamidele noted that the bill seeks to modernize Nigeria’s security architecture by establishing Federal and State Police structures.

He added that the new bill also defines their respective responsibilities; created State Police Service Commissions; provided oversight mechanisms; transferred policing from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List and strengthened cooperative federalism in security administration.

He, specifically, explained that the proposed amendment “does not weaken national unity. Rather, it strengthens the Federation by enabling each level of government to effectively discharge its constitutional responsibilities.”

Bamidele, however, acknowledged that one of the major concerns often raised against State Police “is the possibility of abuse by state governments. This Bill adequately addresses those concerns through several safeguards.”

The safeguards, according to Bamidele, include establishment of State Police Service Commissions; federal oversight through the Federal Police Service Commission; uniform national policing standards and legislative confirmation of senior appointments.

He also identified strengthening constitutional procedures for removal of state commissioners of police; periodic certification and review of State Police operations; and federal intervention mechanisms in situations of complete breakdown of law and order as parts of the safeguards to prevent the abuse of state police by the state governments.

Bamidele noted that all the safeguards “are intended to create a balanced framework that combines operational autonomy with accountability and constitutional oversight.”

He, thus, argued that security “is most effective when it is local. The individuals who understand the terrain, language, culture and peculiar security dynamics of a community are often best positioned to detect criminal activities before they escalate.”

He added that the establishment of state police “will improve intelligence gathering: Local police officers are better equipped to obtain actionable intelligence from communities because they understand local languages, customs and social structures.

“Modern policing relies heavily on intelligence rather than force. State Police will significantly strengthen Nigeria’s intelligence architecture,” the senate leader made a strong case for the establishment of a state police system.”

He further argued that state police would facilitate rapid response to security threats, saying the centralised command structure “often creates bureaucratic delays in responding to emergencies. State Police formations will possess operational flexibility to respond swiftly to security incidents within their jurisdictions.

“It will promote community policing. Effective policing requires trust between law enforcement and the public. State police will foster stronger community partnerships and improve public confidence in law enforcement institutions.

“It will also relieve pressure on the Federal Police: The Federal Police currently bears responsibility for policing the entire nation. Establishing State Police will allow the Federal Police to focus on interstate crimes; errorism; organised criminal networks; border security; cybercrime; protection of federal assets and national security operations.

“It will strengthen Nigeria’s federal structure. Nigeria operates a federal system of government. Under a true federation, powers and responsibilities should be appropriately shared among different levels of government. Most mature federations maintain sub-national police institutions alongside federal law enforcement agencies.”

He argued that several federal nations “successfully operate multi-layered policing systems,” noting that Nigeria should not remain an exception among federal systems.

He cited the case of the United States, where policing “is undertaken by federal, state, county and municipal agencies. In Canada, provinces maintain their own policing arrangements alongside federal policing institutions.

“In Australia, each state maintains its own police force while the federal government retains national policing responsibilities. In Germany, state police services operate alongside federal security agencies. As such, Nigeria should not remain an exception among federal systems,” Bamidele pointed out.

After Bamidele’s lead debate, senators, mostly from the north, spoke in favour of the establishment of state police, saying its creation would provide a lasting solution to the insecurity in the country.

In his contribution, Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Tahir Monguno, expressed strong support for the proposed state police Bill, saying its passage would help address the proliferation of various vigilante groups operating across the country.

The lawmaker said the bill “will provide a legal framework for the establishment and operation of state police, enabling them to effectively discharge their responsibilities while ensuring proper regulation and accountability.”

But the House of Representatives on Thursday has pushed the bill farther by passing the constitutional amendment bill, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s decades-long debate over decentralizing policing and strengthening internal security.

The bill, titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Establishment of State Police and for Related Matters (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026,” was approved during consideration at the Committee of the Whole, presided over by Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

Voting commenced after the Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, presented the report on the proposal and canvassed support from lawmakers, stressing the need for a more decentralized policing framework to effectively address the country’s growing security challenges.

The exercise was conducted manually, with members raising their hands to indicate their positions.

At the end of the voting, 289 lawmakers voted in support of the bill, one member abstained, while none voted against it, reflecting overwhelming backing for the far-reaching reform.

The proposed amendment seeks to fundamentally restructure Nigeria’s policing architecture by creating both Federal and State Police formations.

One of the key provisions of the bill alters Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution to formally establish the Federal Police and State Police. Under the proposal, the National Assembly would be empowered to prescribe the structure, organisation, administration and powers of the Federal Police, while also providing the legal framework and minimum standards for the establishment and operation of state police services.

The bill stipulates that no state police formation shall commence operations unless it is established through a law enacted by the relevant State House of Assembly and certified as complying with national minimum standards to be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.

It further provides that until a state police force becomes operational, the Federal Police shall continue to exercise policing powers and responsibilities within such states.

In a bid to preserve the autonomy of state police formations and prevent undue interference, the bill limits federal intervention in the internal security affairs of states.

Under the proposal, the Federal Police may only intervene where there is a complete breakdown of law and order, upon the request of a governor, or where a state police force becomes unable to function due to administrative, financial or other operational challenges.

The amendment also proposes significant changes to the appointment and command structure of the police.

Under the amended Section 215 of the Constitution, the Inspector-General of Police would be appointed by the President on the advice of the Nigeria Police Council from among serving members of the Federal Police, subject to confirmation by the National Assembly.

Similarly, a State Commissioner of Police would be appointed by a governor on the advice of the Nigeria Police Council from among serving officers of the State Police, subject to confirmation by the respective State House of Assembly.

The bill empowers governors to issue lawful directives to State Commissioners of Police on matters relating to public safety and the maintenance of law and order.

However, where a commissioner considers such directives unlawful or inconsistent with accepted policing standards, the matter may be referred to the Nigeria Police Council, whose decision shall be final.

The proposal also amends Section 84 of the Constitution by replacing references to the “National Police Council and the Federal Police Service Commission” with the “Nigeria Police Council and the Police Service Commission.”

The passage of the bill by the House represents one of the most far-reaching security reforms contemplated since the return to democratic rule in 1999 and is expected to rekindle nationwide debate on issues relating to funding, accountability, operational control and safeguards against abuse.

With the House’s approval, the constitutional amendment bill will now proceed to the Senate for concurrence. Thereafter, it must secure the endorsement of at least two-thirds of the State Houses of Assembly and receive presidential assent before becoming part of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

If eventually enacted, the legislation would usher in a new era of multi-layered policing in Nigeria and could redefine the country’s approach to tackling banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of violent crimes through a more localized security architecture.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2