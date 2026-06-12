Democracy Day: Tinubu orders terrorists to surrender or face full force

.Says 13,000 terrorists killed, terror-related deaths down by 81% since 2015

.Honours Yar’Adua, others

President Bola Tinubu has honoured late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and dozens of pro-democracy activists, journalists, politicians, and military officers for their contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

While asking terrorists and their sponsors to surrender within the available window, he noted, “No mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians.”

Speaking during a national broadcast on 2026 Democracy Day celebration, Tinubu described Yar’Adua as one of the architects of modern democratic Nigeria whose vision of national partnership helped shape the country’s democratic evolution.

“As one of the architects of modern democratic Nigeria, we honour General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua for his vision of national partnership,” the President said.

In recognition of Yar’Adua’s contributions, Tinubu announced that the Federal Government had approved the revitalisation and renaming of the completed Institute of Petroleum Studies in Kaduna as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.

The President also announced national honours for a wide range of Nigerians who, according to him, endured persecution, imprisonment, exile, and other hardships during the struggle for democracy.

Among those recognised are Barrister Ayoka Lawani, Tunde Fagbenle, Oladele Alake, Olatunji Bello, Louis Odion, Segun Babatope, Sam Omatseye, Sir Ademola Osinubi, Bola Bolawole, Lade Bonuola, Femi Kusa, Debo Adeniran, Chief Ayo Opadokun, Chief Ralph Obiora, Ose Osayande, Barrister Osa Director, Prof. Sylvester Odion-Akhaine, Dr Osagie Obayuwana, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, Joe Igbokwe, Richard Akinnola, George Mbah, Dr Niran Malaolu, Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd), Femi Aborisade, Jenkins Alumona, Gbemiga Ogunleye, Muyiwa Adekeye, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, and Ike Okonta.

Posthumous honours were also announced for Dr Arthur Nwankwo and Ben Charles-Obi.

Tinubu further recognised a group he described as the “soldier-democrats” of the June 12 struggle, acknowledging military officers who played roles in the fight for democratic governance. Those honoured include Major General M.A. Garba, Brigadier General Lawal Jaafaru Isa, Colonel Umar Farouk Ahmed, Colonel Sambo Dasuki, Colonel Lawan Gwadabe, Brigadier Jonathan Ndam Temlong, Colonel Musa Shehu, Major General Chris Eze, Major General Harris Dzarma, Colonel Isa Jibrin, Major General Joseph Oshanupin, Colonel Olusegun Oloruntoba, Lieutenant Colonel Happy Kefas Bulus, Colonel J. Okai, Colonel Emmanuel Ndubueze, Lieutenant Colonel Yakubu Muazu, and Brigadier Yahaya Abubakar, the current Etsu Nupe and holder of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) title.

The President said the full honours list would be released in the coming days.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic progress since the return to civilian rule in 1999, Tinubu noted that many doubted democracy could survive in a country as diverse as Nigeria.

“Twenty-seven years ago, many doubted democracy would survive here because of our diversity. Today, our diversity sustains our democracy,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenges facing the nation, Tinubu urged Nigerians to remain committed to democratic values and national unity.

“The road ahead is steep. But June 12 reminds us: Nigerians do not break. We bend, we bleed, but we do not break,” he declared.

The President called on citizens to renew their commitment to the ideals of democracy and honour the sacrifices of those who fought for freedom and representative government.

“Let us renew our covenant: That the labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from this land,” he said.

He also revealed that terror-related deaths in Nigeria have declined by 81 per cent since 2015.

He said, “We have moved from training with our allies. the United States, France and other European countries, to precision targeting.

“In Arege, Borno State, we degraded ISWAP’s command centre.

“Terror-related deaths are down by 81 per cent since 2015. Over 13,000 terrorists have been neutralised in the past year.”

He linked the gains to a major fiscal commitment to security, noting that the 2026 budget allocates a record N5.41tn to defence, the country’s largest-ever security budget, alongside the recruitment of more than 50,000 new police officers and thousands of military recruits under a declared security emergency.

“Our administration is ever ready to do much more to secure our people,” he added.

Tinubu assed, “To bandits, kidnappers, and sponsors of terror: Surrender or face the full force of the Nigerian State. These windows of surrender will not remain open forever. No mercy will be shown to those who trade in the blood of Nigerians.”

For a better society

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