Democracy Day: Rowland Odih, urges Nigerians to recommit to democratic ideals, support good governance

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Director General of The BRIDGE for Renewed Hope and former Director General of the Atiku Youth Wing, Hon. Rowland Odih, has called on Nigerians to recommit themselves to the ideals of democracy as the nation marks Democracy Day, stressing that democratic governance must continue to reflect the will, aspirations, and welfare of the people.

He noted that Democracy Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Nigeria’s democratic heroes and the need to protect the gains of civil rule, particularly in strengthening institutions, promoting accountability, and ensuring that leadership remains responsive to citizens’ needs.

Hon. Odih emphasised that while Nigeria has made significant progress since the return to democracy, more still needs to be done to address challenges such as unemployment, insecurity, poverty, and widening inequality, which continue to affect the daily lives of citizens.

He further urged political leaders at all levels to embrace inclusive governance and place national interest above partisan considerations, adding that democracy can only thrive when citizens are actively engaged and empowered to participate meaningfully in decision-making processes.

According to him, THE BRIDGE for Renewed Hope remains committed to promoting civic awareness, youth participation, and democratic values across the country, while encouraging Nigerians to remain hopeful and steadfast in building a more united and prosperous nation.

He said the President of Nigeria is doing his best to ensure that every Nigerian benefits from good governance, and urged citizens to cooperate with the President in order to effectively deliver the dividends of democracy to all parts of the country.

For a better society

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