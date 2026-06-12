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Democracy Day: LACO congratulates Lagosians, reaffirms commitment to inclusive governance

by Peter Anayo0106

 

CHINWE ODITA

 

The Laja Adeoye Campaign Organization (LACO) has congratulated the people of Lagos State on the occasion of Democracy Day, describing June 12 as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey and a symbol of the people’s commitment to freedom, justice, and representative governance.

In a statement issued on Friday by the organization’s spokesperson, Ayodele Kazeem, LACO paid tribute to the sacrifices of pro-democracy activists and patriots who fought for the right of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders.

The organization noted that June 12 remains a powerful reminder of the resilience of Nigerians and the importance of protecting democratic values.

“Lagosians have continued to demonstrate faith in democracy as the most viable path to development, accountability, and prosperity,” the statement said.

Speaking on behalf of the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Laja Adeoye, and the party’s leadership, the campaign organization reaffirmed its commitment to building what it described as a more inclusive and people-oriented Lagos.

According to LACO, its vision for the state is one where public resources are managed transparently, opportunities are accessible to all residents, and development reaches communities across all social and economic groups.

The organization also reiterated the APM’s commitment to providing what it called a credible alternative political platform focused on inclusive governance, economic empowerment, quality education, improved healthcare, enhanced security, infrastructure development, and social justice.

LACO stated that democracy should go beyond periodic elections and translate into tangible benefits that improve the lives of citizens.

The group further called on government institutions, political actors, civil society organisations, and citizens to strengthen democratic values through active participation, accountability, respect for the rule of law, and responsible leadership.

“The future of Lagos depends on our collective commitment to these principles,” the statement added.

Reaffirming Adeoye’s governorship ambition, the campaign organization said the APM candidate remains committed to providing visionary leadership and pursuing policies aimed at unlocking the state’s economic and developmental potential.

The statement concluded by urging Lagos residents to remain hopeful, united, and actively engaged in the democratic process, expressing confidence that collective efforts would help build a more prosperous, equitable, and globally competitive Lagos.

The statement was signed by Ayodele Kazeem, spokesperson of the Laja Adeoye Campaign Organization.

 

 

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