BP’s Great Reversal and the Return of Energy Realism

By Sola Adebawo

BP’s recent decision to eliminate its standalone Low Carbon Energy division and reorganize around upstream and downstream hydrocarbons is more than a corporate restructuring.

It is one of the clearest signals yet that the assumptions underpinning the global energy transition are being reassessed.

For much of the past decade, BP positioned itself as the oil major most determined to reinvent itself. Under its previous leadership, the company sought to transform from a traditional oil and gas producer into an integrated energy company, reducing emphasis on hydrocarbons while expanding investments in renewable energy and other low-carbon businesses.

Today, that strategy is being recalibrated.

Some observers see this as evidence that the energy transition is failing. Others view it as vindication for those who argued that oil and gas would remain dominant for decades.

Both interpretations miss the deeper lesson.

BP’s restructuring does not signal the end of the energy transition. Around the world, investments in renewable energy, battery storage, grid modernization, electric mobility, hydrogen, biofuels, and energy efficiency continue to grow. Electrification remains one of the defining trends of the twenty-first century.

What BP’s decision reveals is something else entirely.

The greatest challenge facing the energy transition is no longer technology.

It is financing.

For years, many policymakers, investors, and activists assumed that major oil companies would become the primary vehicles through which the world transitioned away from fossil fuels. BP embraced that vision more aggressively than most of its peers.

Yet investors increasingly questioned whether low-carbon investments could consistently generate returns comparable to those available in traditional oil and gas businesses. At the same time, global energy demand continued to rise, oil and gas markets remained resilient, and concerns about energy security returned to the forefront of policymaking.

The result is not a rejection of energy transition.

It is a recognition that energy transitions are ultimately constrained by economics.

BP’s decision should not be interpreted as an industry-wide retreat from lower-carbon energy. Companies such as Chevron, Shell, and TotalEnergies continue to invest in carbon reduction technologies, renewable power, biofuels, hydrogen, and other transition-related opportunities. The difference is increasingly one of emphasis rather than direction.

Across much of the industry, the emerging consensus appears to be that hydrocarbons will finance the transition rather than be rapidly displaced by it.

This reality reinforces an argument I advanced in an earlier article: the future of energy will not be built without hydrocarbon-generated capital.

That statement is often misunderstood.

It is not an argument against renewable energy.

Nor is it an argument for perpetual dependence on fossil fuels.

Rather, it is an acknowledgment of a simple reality. The capital required to build the future energy system must come from somewhere.

Today, a significant portion of that capital continues to originate from hydrocarbons.

Oil and gas revenues fund government budgets.

Oil and gas revenues fund sovereign wealth funds.

Oil and gas revenues support infrastructure development.

Oil and gas revenues strengthen corporate balance sheets.

Even many investments associated with the energy transition continue to depend, directly or indirectly, on wealth generated from fossil fuel production.

This reality is especially important for Africa.

The continent’s challenge has never been choosing between hydrocarbons and renewables.

Its challenge is financing development.

For many African countries, hydrocarbons remain among the few available sources of large-scale investable capital capable of funding electricity access,

industrialization, transportation infrastructure, human capital development, and economic diversification.

Yet history offers an important warning.

Hydrocarbon wealth is not development.

It is development capital.

History demonstrates that resource wealth alone creates neither prosperity nor industrialization. Numerous countries have earned enormous revenues from oil and gas while achieving limited economic transformation. The difference between success and failure has never been the existence of resource wealth itself. The difference lies in institutions, governance, policy discipline, and the ability to convert natural capital into productive capital.

Hydrocarbon revenues can finance transformation.

They cannot substitute for it.

This distinction is critical because the debate is often framed incorrectly.

The choice facing Africa is not between producing hydrocarbons and pursuing energy transition.

Nor is it between economic development and climate responsibility.

The real challenge is using today’s resource wealth to build tomorrow’s economy.

That means investing hydrocarbon revenues in power infrastructure, manufacturing capacity, transportation networks, technology ecosystems, educational institutions, and globally competitive industries.

In short, it means transforming finite resource wealth into enduring economic capability.

BP’s decision also highlights a broader shift in how the energy transition itself should be understood.

For much of the past decade, many discussions assumed a future in which renewables would rapidly replace hydrocarbons. Reality is proving more complex.

Across much of the world, energy demand continues to grow faster than new energy sources can fully displace existing ones.

Renewables are expanding. Electricity demand is expanding. Natural gas remains essential in many markets. Oil demand remains substantial. Developing economies continue to require increasing amounts of affordable and reliable energy to support industrialization and rising living standards.

The emerging reality is not simply one of energy replacement.

It is one of the energy additions.

The world is still transitioning, but it increasingly appears to be transitioning from a hydrocarbon-dominated system toward a hydrocarbon-plus-electricity system rather than rapidly eliminating hydrocarbons.

That distinction has profound implications for Africa.

It suggests that the continent may have a longer window than many anticipated to convert hydrocarbon wealth into productive assets before global demand eventually peaks and declines.

But a longer window should not be mistaken for an unlimited one.

The opportunity remains significant, but it is not permanent.

Countries that use hydrocarbon revenues to build productive economies will be better positioned for the future.

Those who merely consume resource wealth will find themselves increasingly vulnerable as the global energy system evolves.

Ultimately, BP’s restructuring is not a story about the failure of energy transition.

It is a story about the economics of transition.

It is a reminder that aspirations must be financed, infrastructure must be funded, and transformation requires capital.

The future of energy may well be lower carbon.

But for much of the world, and especially for Africa, the capital required to build that future will continue to come from hydrocarbon-generated wealth for decades to come.

The real question is not whether Africa should produce hydrocarbons.

The real question is whether Africa can convert its hydrocarbon wealth into the infrastructure, industries, and institutions that ultimately make hydrocarbons less necessary.

Oil is not Africa’s future.

But for much of Africa, oil may still be the capital that finances it.

Sola Adebawo is an energy industry executive and strategic advisor with nearly three decades of experience across Africa’s oil and gas sector. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Hyphen Partners Limited, a specialist advisory firm focused on policy and regulatory intelligence, market entry, stakeholder strategy, and executive positioning in complex and highly regulated industries. He writes on energy, industrialization, development sovereignty, and Africa’s economic transformation.