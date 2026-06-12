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17th Olu Awoyinfa Annual Lecture , Induction of news corporate members organises by NSE Ikeja Branch held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo088

From left… Guest Speaker, Executive Technology Advisor at Amber Global Space Limited, Mr. Ademola Adesola; Chairman, The Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE) Ikeja Branch, Engr. Nimot Muili, representing the Chairman of the Occasion, Engr. Issac Olurunfemi; Keynote Speaker, Engr.Sesan Odukoya, past Chairman NSE Ikeja Branch, Akintayo Akintola and the son of the late Engr. Olu Awoyinfa, Dr. Segun Awoyinfa, during the  Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE) Ikeja Branch, 17th Olu Awoyinfa Annual Lecture and Induction of News Corporate Members on ”Engineering the Future with Excellence, Innovation and Professionalism” NSE Ikeja Branch in Lagos on Saturday.6 JUNE 2026.

L-r … Master of the Ceremony, Engr. Okhai Igbebo, past Chairman, The Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE) Ikeja Branch, Engr. Francis Ogunmanam, representing the Chairman of the Occasion, Engr. Issac Olurunfemi, Guest Speaker, Executive Technology Advisor at Amber Global Space Limited, Mr. Ademola Adesola, Keynote Speaker, Engr.Sesan Odukoya, Chairman, The Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE) Ikeja Branch, Engr. Nimot Muili and the son of Late Engr. Olu Awoyinfa, Dr. Segun Awoyinfa.

Planning Committee Chairman, Engr. Olubunmi Emmanuel Akinboboye; Guest Speaker, Mr Ademola Adesalu; Chairman of NSE Ikeja branch.Engr Nimot Muili, President (NSE) Representative and Past President Engr Ademola Isaac Olorunfemi; Keynote Speaker, Engr Sesan Odukoya; NSE Ikeja Elder, Engr Ganiyu Owolabi; Son of late Engr Olu Awoyinfa, Dr Segun Awoyinfa.

Cross-section of the inducted members.

Chairman of NSE Ikeja branch, Engr Nimot Muili  (middle) and Others during the  Nigerian Society of Engineers(NSE) Ikeja Branch, 17th Olu Awoyinfa Annual Lecture and Induction of New Corporate Members on ”Engineering the Future with Excellence, Innovation and Professionalism” NSE Ikeja Branch in Lagos on Saturday.6 JUNE 2026.

 

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