AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stressed the need for effective screening of donated blood before transfusion to patients, warning against infections in the process.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Prof Mohamed Janabi, in a message to mark this year’s World Blood Donor Day, said, in responding to emergencies, while most countries screen donated blood for infections such as HIV, hepatitis, and syphilis, not all systems achieve full coverage for every infection.

The regional Director noted that infections such as hepatitis B and HIV are still present among donors, reinforcing the importance of strong screening systems and quality services.

WHO regional Director therefore called for joint action of African region governments to strengthen systems that World ensure safe blood donation for the good of the continent.

The message reads: “Today, we join the global community in commemorating World Blood Donor Day, a moment to honour the generosity of blood donors and reaffirm our collective responsibility to ensure access to safe blood for all who need it.

“This year’s theme, “One Drop of Humanity. Give Blood. Save Lives,” captures a simple but powerful truth: every blood donation reflects the essence of our common humanity, solidarity, compassion, and care for one another.

“Across our Region, thousands of patients rely on blood transfusion every single day, a woman facing complications during childbirth, a child suffering from severe malaria or anaemia, a victim of trauma or road traffic accidents, or a person living with a chronic illness requiring ongoing care. For each of them, safe blood is not optional, it is essential to survival. Access to safe blood and blood products is also a critical component of resilient health systems and progress towards universal health coverage.

“Today, we pay tribute to all voluntary, unpaid blood donors. Your generosity saves lives, strengthens communities, and inspires hope. You demonstrate that even the smallest act, a single donation, can have a profound and lasting impact.

Our Region has made important progress in recent years. The number of blood donations has grown significantly, increasing from about 2.2 million donations in the early 2000s to nearly 7 million in 2023, reflecting a strong collective effort across countries.

“The proportion of voluntary donors has also improved, with close to 7 out of 10 blood donations now coming from people who give freely without payment. Many countries have strengthened their national systems, with most now having policies, plans, and dedicated units within Ministries of Health to guide blood services.

WHO remains committed to supporting Member States in strengthening national blood systems through policy guidance, regulatory strengthening, quality assurance, workforce capacity development, and improved access to safe blood services.

“While this progress is encouraging, significant disparities remain between countries, and many health systems continue to face shortages and uneven access to safe blood supplies. The need continues to outpace supply. On average, only about 6 donations are collected per 1,000 people in the African Region, which is far below what is required to meet basic health needs, and many countries still collect much less than this.

“This gap remains a major barrier to delivering equitable health care and responding effectively to emergencies.

Ensuring safety is equally critical. While most countries screen donated blood for infections such as HIV, hepatitis, and syphilis, not all systems achieve full coverage for every infection. At the same time, infections such as hepatitis B and HIV are still present among donors, reinforcing the importance of strong screening systems and quality services.

“We also recognize persistent challenges: too few regular voluntary donors, limited resources and infrastructure, and misinformation or cultural beliefs that discourage people from donating blood. In some places, reliance on family or paid donors continues, which can affect both availability and safety.

“We all have a role to play. Governments must continue to prioritize and invest in safe, equitable national blood programmes. Partners and health professionals must strengthen systems, innovation, and service delivery. Communities must support and celebrate blood donors and encourage others to join. And every eligible individual is encouraged to give blood regularly and become part of this life-saving movement.

“Because when we give blood, we give more than a medical resource, we give hope, dignity, and the promise of a healthier future for all.

“One drop of humanity can save a life, strengthen a community, and inspire hope. Together, let us act”.