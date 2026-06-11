Truecaller Lite expands in Nigeria to bring Scam protection to entry-level Android phones

CHINWE ODITA

Truecaller has rolled out Truecaller Lite across Nigeria, giving millions of users on entry-level Android phones access to caller ID and spam blocking without straining limited device storage.

The app, launched in Nigeria as one of its first markets, was developed specifically for devices with low memory and processing power.

At just 10 MB, Truecaller Lite is a separate native Android app, not a stripped-down version of the main Truecaller.

It delivers core protections including caller ID, spam and fraud blocking, a default dialer, number search, and contacts.

The database powering it is the same one Truecaller uses globally, which flagged more than 68 billion spam and fraud calls in 2025.

Nigeria remains one of Truecaller’s priority markets due to the scale of unwanted calls.

In 2025, 51% of unknown calls received by Nigerian users were identified as spam or fraud – the highest rate in Africa, according to Truecaller.

“Safe communication should not depend on the phone you have,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller.

“The next billion users live in markets where entry-level devices are often the norm.

Truecaller Lite is a new product built specifically for them, and it was important for us to provide the same protection from spam and fraud that users expect from Truecaller around the world.”

In Nigeria, Truecaller Lite is available through the Google Play Store and the Transsion app store.

Following its initial launch in Nigeria and Colombia, the app is now expanding to Kenya, Ghana, Algeria, Chile, Egypt, Iraq, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia, with more emerging markets planned.

Truecaller says it has over 500 million active users worldwide and more than one billion downloads since launch.

The Stockholm-based company has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

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