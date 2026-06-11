Soludo to arrested pastors: Display your miracle powers publicly and regain your freedom

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has challenged the eight pastors arrested over alleged fake miracle claims to publicly demonstrate the miraculous healing powers they claimed to possess to regain their freedom.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding their arrest in Awka, Soludo wondered why the detained pastors cannot move beyond church altars and perform genuine miracles on patients suffering from serious ailments in hospitals.

He said, “You are holding yourselves in detention. We are ready to release you if you can perform the so-called arranged miracles you claim to do in your churches.

“Move beyond church altars and perform genuine miracles on patients suffering from serious ailments in hospitals.

“Government would have no reason to continue holding them if they could heal the sick as advertised during their crusades and church services.

“Come to the hospital and lay your hands on any crippled person, blind person, or someone with spinal cord injury. If they are healed, you will be released immediately.”

The eight pastors were reportedly detained as part of the state government’s ongoing crackdown on alleged deceptive religious practices under its campaign against criminality and misinformation.

Recall that the Governor had repeatedly insisted that individuals who exploit residents through false claims will not be allowed to thrive in Anambra State.

He further stressed that his government remains committed to protecting citizens from fraud disguised as religion.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s challenge has sparked fresh debate over the activities of self-acclaimed miracle workers and faith healers operating in the state with residents waiting to see if the detained pastors will accept the challenge.

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