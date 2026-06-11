Sanwo-Olu presents Hamzat–Sonayon-James as APC Ticket for 2027 Lagos governorship race

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday unveiled Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Princess Damilola Sonayon-James as the All Progressives Congress, APC, ticket for the 2027 gubernatorial election, saying the pairing reflects the “strength, diversity, and future” of the state.

Princess Damilola Sonayon -James showcased it on her X handle (formerly Twitter).

“The true test of sustainable governance is the ability to pass the baton to proven hands, guided by minds that see the future clearly,” Sanwo-Olu said while presenting the ticket.

He described Hamzat, the incumbent deputy governor, as “a dedicated public servant, a dependable partner in governance and a steadfast advocate for progress.”

His running mate, Princess Damilola Sonayon-James, was praised as “a respected leader, sustainability professional, and grassroots champion whose commitment to community development and youth empowerment reflects the aspirations of many Lagosians.”

“Together, they bring the experience, competence, and energy needed to build on our achievements and move Lagos forward,” the governor added.

Sanwo-Olu called on party faithful, stakeholders, and Lagosians to support the ticket as the APC prepares for the forthcoming election.

“As we prepare for the gubernatorial election, I invite all Lagosians to support this team as we continue our shared mission of building a Greater Lagos,” he said.

The Hamzat–Sonayon-James ticket will fly the APC flag as the party seeks to extend its hold on Lagos into another term.

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