No More Excuses: Oyekunle Urges Petroleum Ministry to Tighten Accountability

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Patience Oyekunle, has urged ministry staff and its agencies to strengthen accountability, performance and service delivery in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Oyekunle made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources’ 2026 Management Retreat.

The retreat has the theme “Driving Institutional Performance and Accountability in the Petroleum Sector for Sustainable National Development.”

Oyekunle said that the Federal Government has established clear performance targets and accountability mechanisms to ensure effective implementation of national priorities.

She said the creation of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU) and the Quarterly Performance Assessment Framework underscored the government’s commitment to results-based governance.

“The Ministry of Petroleum Resources occupies a strategic position in the implementation of the administration’s priority of unlocking energy and natural resources for sustainable development.

“As public servants, we must continuously improve our capacity to plan, implement, monitor and report our activities in a manner that demonstrates value, impact and accountability,” she said.

Oyekunle urged participants to actively engage in discussions, exchange ideas and embrace innovative approaches that would strengthen institutional effectiveness and improve performance across the ministry and its agencies.

She expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for their support and leadership, as well as the CRDCU, resource persons and stakeholders contributing to the retreat.

The permanent secretary also commended the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) for its continued support for capacity building and training initiatives within the petroleum sector.

She urged the staff to sustain their dedication and professionalism, noting that the progress recorded in the sector was a reflection of their commitment and resilience.

In her remarks, Mrs Kemi Yusuf, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics of the ministry said it was implementing ‘Priority Four’ of the administration’s agenda.

She said the agenda focused on unlocking energy and natural resources for sustainable development.

Yusuf said the ministry reported eight deliverables and 45 performance indicators to the CRDCU in the first quarter of 2026.

This, she said, covered crude oil production, gas supply, petroleum products availability, regulatory efficiency, local content development and stakeholder engagement.

She added that the petroleum sector contributes about 30 per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and more than 50 per cent of government revenue, making improved performance and accountability imperative.

The director, however, identified crude oil theft, underinvestment, project delays, weak cost discipline and regulatory gaps as major challenges facing the sector.

She said that the retreat would provide an opportunity to identify institutional bottlenecks, strengthen accountability mechanisms, promote data-driven decision-making and develop practical solutions to improve sector performance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreat was designed to provide participants with an opportunity to reflect on the ministry’s performance.

It was also to share experiences, review progress and develop practical strategies for improved service delivery.