NNPC, Security agencies team up to end decades of energy infrastructure vandalism

…As joint task force visits the pipeline theft site in FCT

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The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) through the Industry Wide Security Architecture (IWSA) and Nigerian Pipelines & Storage Company (NPSC) in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) Special Prosecution Team (SPT), the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, the Nigerian Army and other security stakeholders, on Tuesday conducted a joint inspection of a vandalized section of the NPSC crude oil pipeline at Pai Community in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, Abuja.

The high-level inspection was undertaken to assess the extent of damage to critical national asset, advance ongoing investigations, and reinforce coordinated efforts to combat economic sabotage and safeguard Nigeria’s strategic energy infrastructure.

The visit followed the arrest of three suspected pipeline vandals in the Piri and Pai communities through a joint operation involving the ONSA Special Prosecution Team, the FCT Police Command, and the NNPC Ltd’s Industry-Wide Security Architecture (IWSA).

NPSC, a subsidiary of NNPC Ltd, owns more than 5,000 km of crude oil and petroleum products pipeline network. Pipeline theft across NPSC’s network has been on the increase since 2024. Well-equipped criminals disguising as “NNPC/Federal Government Taskforce for Recovery of Abandoned Pipelines” connive with locals to dig out and steal those pipelines.

In 2025, a total of 19 cases were reported with about 9km pipeline section stolen along Enugu-Makurdi-Yola and between Piri & Izom along Warri – Kaduna pipeline corridors. So far in 2026, five cases were reported at Piri-Kwali & Gwagwalada, along Warri-Kaduna crude oil pipeline segment and at Badanga, along Jos-Gombe pipeline corridor.

Speaking during the visit, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, represented by the Chief Interface Officer, NNPC Ltd., Dahiru Sani-Gwarzo, described the arrests as an important step in a broader effort to dismantle the criminal networks responsible for attacks on the nation’s oil and gas infrastructure.

“The industry-wide security architecture has been actively pursuing criminal elements involved in the sabotage of our energy infrastructure. Those apprehended are only a small part of a larger network. Our focus remains on identifying and bringing to justice the masterminds and sponsors behind these criminal activities. Beyond the significant economic losses they cause, such acts undermine national development, energy security and investor confidence. We will continue to work closely with our security partners to ensure these crimes are decisively addressed,” he said.

Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, stated that the operation demonstrated the resolve of security agencies to protect critical national infrastructure and dismantle criminal syndicates involved in pipeline vandalism.

He disclosed that the suspects were apprehended following intensive intelligence gathering, surveillance operations and targeted patrols after reports of interference with sections of the pipeline. According to him, investigations have already generated valuable leads regarding the sponsors and receivers of the vandalized materials, adding that all individuals connected to the crime would be identified and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Also speaking, the Director of Energy Security at ONSA, Mr. Goodluck Ebele, called on Nigerians to support security agencies with timely and credible information that could assist in preventing pipeline vandalism and other acts of economic sabotage. He emphasized that public vigilance and cooperation remain critical to the protection of national assets and strengthening of Nigeria’s energy security.

Representing the Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. J.O. Ajongbo reaffirmed the military’s commitment to working with NNPC Ltd. and other security agencies to safeguard oil and gas infrastructure across the country.

Similarly, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Hon. Sesi Whingan, pledged continued legislative support to strengthen deterrence against pipeline vandalism through enhanced legal and regulatory measures.