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Infotech

NIS deploys technology against irregular migration

by Peter Anayo088
The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS says it has strengthened border security through advanced technology deployment and enhanced surveillance to curb irregular migration and migrant smuggling across the country’s borders.
The Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Akinsola Akinlabi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.
Akinlabi said the NIS had recorded significant successes in detecting and preventing illegal movement of persons through the nation’s land borders.
He attributed the achievements to sustained border patrol operations and surveillance mechanisms.
According to him, border officers have consistently intercepted irregular migrants attempting to leave or enter the country through unauthorised routes.
“Most of the time, when people embark on irregular migration journeys, our officers stationed along the borders are able to intercept them and, in many cases, reunite them with their families.
“A lot has been recorded in this area, and these efforts have significantly reduced the number of people using land routes to leave the country irregularly.”
The NIS spokesman also explained that the service’s Border Surveillance Architecture was designed to monitor difficult and remote terrains that may be inaccessible to personnel.
He said the surveillance infrastructure had enabled the service to identify routes frequently used for irregular migration and strategically deploy assets to such locations.
He noted that the service’s mandate in the area focused on border security and the prevention of migrant smuggling, adding that surveillance activities covered both inbound and outbound movements.
He added that irregular migrants attempting to enter Nigeria through illegal routes were often intercepted by border officers and returned to their countries of origin or the locations from which they came.
Speaking on challenges confronting border management efforts, Akinlabi said irregular migration remained a complex societal issue requiring collective action beyond enforcement measures.
According to him, while no border management agency in the world operates without challenges, the federal government has continued to support the NIS through the provision of critical operational tools and resources.
He, however, said one of the major obstacles was the failure of many people to fully appreciate the risks and consequences associated with irregular migration.
“We see irregular migration as a societal problem because many people do not understand the dangers associated with it.
“When the NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap, was appointed, she promised to develop policies that would prevent illegal migration, safeguard the lives of Nigerians and foster positive bilateral relations.
“That is why the service under her leadership is investing heavily in public enlightenment campaigns, stakeholder engagements and the issuance of advisories to discourage people from embarking on such journeys,” he said.
On long-term strategies aimed at sustainably reducing irregular migration, Akinlabi identified technology as a key component of the service’s approach.
He said that while physical border patrols remained essential, technological solutions had become a game-changer in border management.
“Technology enables us to monitor terrains and locations that may not be easily accessible to personnel.
“With technological support, areas that are difficult to physically monitor can now be observed effectively, helping us detect and prevent irregular migration activities,” he said.
The NIS spokesman further disclosed that the service, with the support of the Ministry of Interior, had completed the first phase of its e-Border Solution project and was preparing to commence the second phase.
He said the next phase would complement existing infrastructure and further strengthen border surveillance capabilities across the country.
Akinlabi commended the Federal Government for its continued support to the service, saying the administration of President Bola Tinubu had remained committed to strengthening border security under the Renewed Hope Agenda.
He also attributed some of the NIS achievements to the support of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, noting that the minister had consistently backed the service in its efforts to fulfil its mandate.
“The support we have continued to receive from the minister and his supervision have been instrumental to all our activities and implementation of our reforms.
“The minister strongly believes in the NIS and remains committed to ensuring that the service continues to effectively deliver on its mandate and provide leadership in migration management and border security.
“The government is also fully in support of what we are doing, and the President Tinubu-led administration has continued to provide the needed support to enhance our operations and secure the nation’s borders,” he said.

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