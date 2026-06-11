I’m Fulfilled Taming Nembe-Brass Road Terrain, Says Gov Diri

*Contractor Promises December Delivery

A visibly satisfied Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed fulfillment with the ongoing construction of the 21km phase one of the Nembe-Brass road project in the state’s eastern senatorial district.

He described the project as a dream come true for him and the people of Nembe and Brass local government areas.

Senator Diri, who inspected the expansive construction work on Tuesday, said the road, which cuts through the area’s mangrove forest and rivers, was a testament to his administration’s determination to connect hitherto unreachable riverine communities by road despite the state’s difficult terrain.

The Bayelsa governor, led by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, ESV Moses Teibowei, first inspected the asphalted 10km portion of the road with about three bridges, before crossing the river on a barge to see the extent of work on another 10km that had been stabilised.

A statement by his spokesperson, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as noting that it was one thing to have a vision and another to have the will to execute it.

He said the project had been well funded since it commenced and assured that his administration will complete it on the date stated by the contractors.

On the second phase of the project undertaken by the federal government, the Bayelsa helmsman appreciated President Bola Tinubu for awarding the contract and for ensuring that it is running simultaneously with the phase one being done by the state government.

His words: “I feel accomplished. It is one thing to have the vision and another thing to have the will to do it.

“Being a Bayelsan, the importance of this road cannot be over-emphasised. This is what the people have been yearning for and I’m satisfied that the people are happy about the project.

“On funding, we have never disapointed the contractor and I believe they will not disapoint us. By the time the road is completed, it will reduce cases of sea piracy.

“Let me sieze this opportunity to thank President Bola Tinubu. There was another President when we proposed this road. We wrote, nobody answered us then. But this President did not only answer us, he awarded the contract for the second phase.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Teibowei, equally expressed satisfaction with the level of work so far done, stressing that the most difficult aspect of the job had been done.

He said the fifth bridge being constructed will be completed in three months while assuring that the road will be finished within the stipulated time.

The Setraco Construction Company South-South Area Manager (Bayelsa and Rivers), Mr. Jose Cosme, said phase one of the road will be completed in December 2026.