ICAN decorates AXA Mansard CEO Kunle Ahmed with merit award

Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Kunle Ahmed, has been honoured with a Merit Award by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in recognition of his contributions to the accounting profession and Nigeria’s broader financial services sector.

Ahmed received the award in the Non-Members Diamond Category, a recognition reserved for distinguished leaders whose work promotes the values of professionalism, integrity, accountability and sound corporate governance beyond the accounting profession.

The award was presented by ICAN through the Office of its Registrar and Chief Executive, underscoring Ahmed’s growing reputation as a business leader committed to institutional excellence, financial discipline and sustainable value creation.

Reacting to the recognition, AXA Mansard’s General Counsel and Human Resources Director, Omowunmi Mabel-Adewusi, described the award as a testament to Ahmed’s leadership style and commitment to excellence.

She said the recognition reflects the impact of his stewardship at AXA Mansard, where he has championed a culture of innovation, customer-centricity and strong governance.

“Under Kunle’s leadership, AXA Mansard has remained focused on building a resilient, purpose-driven and customer-focused organisation. It is therefore not surprising that these qualities continue to attract recognition from respected institutions such as ICAN,” she said.

According to her, the award reinforces the company’s belief that responsible leadership and ethical business practices remain critical to long-term corporate success.

Speaking on the honour, Ahmed expressed appreciation to ICAN, noting that the recognition goes beyond personal achievement.

“I am honoured by this award from ICAN. I see it not only as a personal recognition but also as a tribute to the values of discipline, trust and stewardship that are essential for building enduring institutions in Nigeria,” he said.

Ahmed added that the recognition serves as motivation to continue driving innovation, industry transformation and positive societal impact through the company’s operations and initiatives.

“I am grateful to my colleagues at AXA Mansard and to everyone who has contributed to our journey. This recognition encourages us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence and creating value for our stakeholders,” he said.

Industry stakeholders noted that ICAN’s decision to honour Ahmed reflects the growing role of corporate leaders in promoting transparency, accountability and sound governance across sectors of the economy.

As one of Nigeria’s foremost professional bodies, ICAN has played a pivotal role in advancing ethical standards and financial reporting practices, while recognising individuals whose contributions support the development of strong institutions and sustainable business growth.

For AXA Mansard, the recognition is expected to further strengthen its reputation as a leading insurance and financial services company committed to responsible leadership, operational excellence and long-term value creation.