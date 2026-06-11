Health Officials recommend personal, community hygiene to prevent cholera outbreak

PAUL ADUNWOKE, Health Correspondent

Recently, a cholera outbreak was reported in many Local Government Area (LGAs), in Borno State, spreading to its environs.

The situation unfolding in Borno State right now demands the attention of every Nigerian. As of early June 2026, over 4,000 people have been infected with cholera and at least 27 have died, in just one month. Unfortunately, cholera is one disease that does not stay in one spot. It moves as infected persons travel to different communities and states. As every Nigerian deserves to know what cholera is, how it spreads, and what they can do to stay safe.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) are doing their best to put out credible information yet, a lot still needs to be done in terms of getting preventive messages to remote communities where cholera outbreak has the potential to cause the greatest damage.

It would be recalled that Nigeria has been dealing with cholera for more than 50 years, and the numbers tell a difficult story. Our first major recorded outbreak was in 1972 in Lagos, where nearly 23,000 people fell ill and almost 3,000 died. In 1991, over 59,000 cases were recorded nationwide with more than 7,600 deaths. In 2010, another wave swept through more than two-thirds of our states.

Many Nigerians may think cholera is an old problem that has been solved. It has not. According to NCDC data, in just the first nine months of 2024, Nigeria recorded over 10,800 suspected cases and 359 deaths across all 36 states, a 220% increase compared to the same period the year before. For context, the WHO ranked Nigeria among the most cholera-affected countries in Africa in 2024, alongside Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Africa accounts for 83% of all cholera deaths globally. Borno State has historically been one of the worst-affected parts of Nigeria, with published research recording incidence rates as high as 160 cases per every 100,000 people. The current outbreak is therefore not a surprise; it is a clear evidence of years of underinvestment in clean water, sanitation, and health systems in one of our most vulnerable regions.

However, Health Officials have recommended personal and community hygiene as key in preventing the outbreak of cholera in order to prevent it from spreading to other parts of states across the country.

Nigerian UK-based Medical Doctor and Infectious Disease Expert, Dr. Solomon Chollom, said

the prevention of cholera has to focus mainly on breaking the cycle of infection. This comes with knowing the source of infection and routes of transmission intricately linked to it resulting in human transmission.

He said therefore, access to clean and portable water supply is very essential since transmission of cholera is usually feaco-oral. Good personal and community hygiene is as important too especially the culture of proper handwashing after using the toilet.

He said people should avoid open and indiscriminate defecation as this is also very important especially as the rainy season has set in so as to prevent rain water from washing fecal materials into water bodies that are inadvertently used as domestic water sources.

He said washing of fruits and vegetables with salt and water is highly recommended just as prompt diagnosis and treatment of cases. “It is important to advise the public to boil water meant for drinking if the source is in doubt”.

He stressed that water networks should be regularly checked to take care of leaking pipes while sewage should be properly dsposed.

Chollom said government needs to come up with measures that regulate the distance of septic tanks from wells or drilled boreholes to avoid underground filtration and eventual contamination

Asked, what age or sex is at the risk of having cholera, he said: “All age groups and gender are prone to cholera”.

Chollom said there are many ways government needs to support fight against cholera in Nigeria, which include establish systems for constant surveillance, prompt diagnosis and treatment.

Including continuous public education and sensitisation, ⁠regulations of siting of septic tanks, wells and boreholes.

He said government should ⁠improve on drainages and general sanitation and encourage members of the public to key in on the sanitation exercise.

He said: “Individuals should take responsibility for their health at personal and community level”.

A Consultant Cardiologist at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja and also a Senior Lecturer at Lagos State College of Medicine, Ikeja Lagos, Dr Adeola Olubunmi Ajibare, said currently, Nigeria did not have vaccine for cholera therefore there are primary and secondary ways of eliminating cholera.

He said the primary way is to avoid person to person contact with someone who is already affected by cholera. Also early diagnosis and prompt treatment is very important in eliminating cholera. “It is good to diagnose cholera on time based on signs and symptoms it is showing. When cholera is diagnosed it should be treated immediately to avoid the patient from getting complicated. If it is not treated promptly and it gets complicated the patient dies because it is a deadly disease”.

He said the secondary ways of eliminating cholera is by treating the underlying ailments the cholera has caused such renal infections, heart diseases, heart failure, kidney failure, kidney diseases, stroke, diabetes among others.

A Biomedical Scientist and Global Health Practitioner, at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Dr. Odinaka Kingsley Obeta, said cholera is a life-threatening infectious disease caused by a tiny organism called Vibrio cholerae. These bacteria enter the body when a person drinks contaminated water or eats contaminated food.

He said according to the NCDC, the most common way cholera spreads is when human waste gets into the water or food that people use, through open drains, flooding, open defecation, or poor sewage systems. “Think about it this way, when it rains heavily and floodwater enters a well, a borehole, or an open water source, that water may no longer be safe. When food is prepared with unsafe water, or sold in unhygienic conditions, the risk increases”.

Obeta noted that when people do not wash their hands properly after using the toilet, the bacteria can travel from person to person very quickly. This is why cholera hits hardest in communities with limited access to clean water, poor drainage systems, and overcrowded living conditions, especially in the internally displaced persons (IDP) camps. It is also why Borno State, which has faced years of conflict and displacement, is immensely affected. Cholera is not spiritual. It is not punishment from the ancestors and is not caused by bad luck. It is caused by unhygienic living conditions and practices that can be completely avoidable and preventable.

He said cholera can make a person very sick, very fast. It has warning signs such as sudden, heavy watery diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, high fever and general body weakness. In some instances, the diarrhoea is often milky white in appearance and can be best described as “rice-water stools”. In some instances, it these symptoms could be accompanied by leg cramps and restlessness.

He said: “The most dangerous thing about cholera is how quickly the body loses water and salts. A person can become critically ill within hours of the first symptoms appearing. Without prompt treatment, cholera can kill within hours”.

He however, said there is something important that many people do not know, the NCDC confirms that 8 out of every 10 people infected with cholera will show little or no symptoms at all. “This means a person can carry and spread the disease without even knowing they are sick. This is exactly why hygiene and safe water practices matter for everyone, not just those who feel unwell”.

He said If you or someone around you suddenly develops heavy watery diarrhoea or is vomiting repeatedly, please go to the nearest health facility immediately. Do not wait at home. Do not try to treat it yourself.

Asked why does cholera get worse during the rainy and mango season? He said: “It is a popular believe in Nigerian homes that cholera outbreaks seem to spike during the mango season, roughly between April and September. This observation is correct, but mangoes themselves are not to blame. The real culprit is a combination of seasonal factors that all come together at once during this period”.

He said the mango season coincides almost exactly with the rainy season. According to NCDC data and peer-reviewed research, cholera cases in Nigeria peak between June and September each year.

He stressed it is because flooding and contaminated water, heavy rainfall causes flooding, which washes human waste and sewage into open wells, streams, and water sources that communities depend on for drinking and cooking.

He said fruit handling with unsafe water, during the rainy season, such mangoes and other fruits fall to the ground and are picked up, handled by many people, and often washed with unsafe water before being sold or eaten raw. If the water used to wash a mango is contaminated, eating that mango can expose you to cholera.

Obeta noted that a real Nigerian for example, in Kwara State in 2017, a documented cholera outbreak was directly linked to contaminated fruits consumed to break the Ramadan fast. “The fruit was not the problem, the unsafe water used to wash it was the cause”.

He said street food and local drinks, during the rainy season, more people buy food and drinks from street vendors. “Drinks like zobo, tigernut, and kunu, as well as peeled and sliced fruits sold on the streets, are popular but if prepared with unsafe water, they become a vehicle for the cholera germ”.

He said bacteria multiply faster in warm, wet conditions. Rainfall peaks also bring warmer, wetter conditions that help the Vibrio cholerae bacteria multiply faster in water and food sources. “During mango season and the rainy season, wash all fruits and vegetables with clean, boiled water before eating them. Be cautious about drinks and food purchased on the street. Do not assume that something looks clean means it is safe. The germ is invisible”.

Obeta said misconceptions about cholera in Nigeria is dangerous. It stops people from seeking the right help at the right time and costs lives. Some common myths in Nigeria, and the facts that correct them. “Cholera is not a spiritual attack or a curse.”

He said In many Nigerian communities, sudden illness, especially one that comes quickly and affects many people, is sometimes attributed to witchcraft, enemies, or divine punishment.

“Cholera is not a spiritual disease, it is a bacterial infection caused by Vibrio cholerae, a germ that enters the body through contaminated water or food. Science, not prayer alone, is what stops cholera”.

He said visiting a primary healthcare centre and getting oral rehydration treatment saves lives. Staying at home and seeking spiritual intervention alone can lead to death within hours.

He said some people believe that If they feel fine, they cannot be spreading cholera. “This is false and very dangerous. The NCDC confirms that 8 out of 10 people infected with cholera show no symptoms at all. You can carry the cholera germ and pass it on to others through poor hygiene, especially if you handle food or water without washing your hands, without ever feeling sick yourself. This is one of the main reasons cholera spreads so quickly in communities”.

He said another myth is that some people believe that cholera only affects dirty or poor people. “Cholera does not discriminate by wealth. Anyone who drinks contaminated water or eats contaminated food can get cholera. However, the disease does disproportionately affect communities with less access to clean water, good sanitation, and healthcare, not because of personal hygiene choices, but because of systemic failures in infrastructure and governance. Blaming individuals for structural problems is not only unfair, but it also distracts from the actual solutions”.

Obeta stressed that another myth is that someone people believe that if they take antibiotics or local herbs, they will be fine at home.

“Self-medication is one of the leading causes of cholera deaths in Nigeria”.

He said NCDC strongly advises against it. Cholera kills through rapid dehydration; the body loses fluids so fast that organs begin to fail. The cornerstone of cholera treatment is Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), which replaces the fluids and salts the body is losing. “This needs to happen quickly and, in severe cases, intravenous fluids are required in a health facility. Local herbs cannot replace lost fluids fast enough. Please go to your nearest clinic”.

He said some people believe that cholera is not that serious it is just diarrhoea. “Cholera is not ordinary diarrhoea. A person with severe cholera can lose up to 10 litres of fluid per day. Without treatment, severe cholera can kill an adult within hours. According to the CDC, untreated cholera has a mortality rate of up to 50 to 60 percent. With early and proper treatment, that rate drops to below 1 percent. The difference between life and death is how quickly someone gets help”.

The Medical Doctor, explained that some Nigerians believe that cholera has been eradicated in Nigeria.

“Cholera has never been eradicated in Nigeria. It is consistently present across the country, with seasonal spikes every year. The 2026 outbreak in Borno State is the latest reminder that this disease is still very much with us”.

He said the good news is that cholera is both preventable and treatable. However, Nigerians must hold government accountable to provide the basic amenities even as they play out part to practice good hygiene.

He noted that elections are forthcoming and there is no better time to demand for clean water, hygiene, accessible healthcare and better environmental management plans from electoral candidates. “As a way forward, Nigerians can adopt WASH-UP, an acronym which details 6-steps anyone can take to prevent cholera”.

He said W means Water, drink only safe water always boil your water before drinking. If you buy bottled water, make sure the seal is unbroken. Never drink from open streams, rivers, wells, or floodwater. “During the rainy and mango season, water sources are especially at risk of contamination”.

He said A stands for always wash your hands use soap and clean running water before eating, before cooking, and after using the toilet. If soap is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Clean hands are one of the most powerful weapons against cholera.

“S stands for seek help Immediately. Do bot self-medicate, the moment you or anyone around you develops sudden heavy watery diarrhoea or repeated vomiting, go to the nearest health facility without delay. Do not take antibiotics, local herbs, or any home remedy first. Cholera kills fast through dehydration and early treatment can be lifesaving”.

He said H stands for handle and cook food safely ensure all food is thoroughly cooked before eating. Wash all fruits and vegetables with clean, boiled water before consumption. Avoid food and drinks from unhygienic street vendors, especially during the rainy season. Be cautious with local drinks like zobo, kunu, and tigernut if you do not know the water source used.

He said U stands for use only credible sources for Information. There are lots of misinformation about cholera on social media, do not share such. Misinformation spreads faster than the disease and costs lives. Always refer to the NCDC website for verified information on cholera.

He said P stands for protect your community, cholera does not stop at your front door. If you practice safe habits, encourage your neighbours, family members, and community to do the same. Report suspected cases to the closest primary healthcare centre to you. Support clean water and sanitation efforts in your area. When one person is protected, the whole community is safer. “Cholera is a disease that thrives where communities have been failed. Every investment in clean water, proper sanitation, and accessible healthcare is an investment in the lives and future of the Nigerian people. A multifaceted approach is required to combat cholera given the growing challenges of security and climate change which is widening access to healthcare for several communities prone to the disease. The government must prioritse the health and wellbeing and citizens by intensifying efforts to improve water sanitation and hygiene practices across rural and urban settings in Nigeria”.

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