Gov Diri Pays Homage To New Atissa King

*Assures On Resumption Of Obogoro Erosion Project

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, on Thursday, visited the new monarch of Atissa Kingdom, King Diemeze Victor Awala, promising that his administration will bring more development to the capital city of Yenagoa.

King Awala was installed on May 2, 2026 as the 8th Ebeni-Ibe of Atissa Kingdom, one of the major traditional stools in Yenagoa local government area of the state.

Speaking at the king’s palace in Obogoro, Governor Diri stated that the visit was to identify with the king and celebrate his ascension to the throne.

He said the monarch is a friend and based on his knowledge of him, he believes he would lead the Atissa people well.

Diri lauded the king and people of the kingdom for their peaceful disposition during the period of the death and burial of their late monarch, stressing that their conduct aligned with the policy of his administration to promote peaceful coexistence and harmony in the state at all times.

On their request for more developmental projects, the governor urged the kingdom to document it and assured that they will be attended to within the limits of available resources.

His words: “I am particularly happy because I have known you over the years. I remember when you left me to the party we all belong to now. Parties are vehicles for development. So, let us not because of politics become enemies with one another.

“Your kingdom is a crucial part of Yenagoa and you are also hosting the Government House. Indeed, you are our landlord.

“I commend you for the very peaceful coronation and the peaceful way you conducted yourselves during the period of the death and burial of the late monarch. That is what our government stands for; peace and harmony.

“This visit is to thank God and celebrate with you on your coronation. Knowing you, I am sure you know what to do and you are already doing well.

“This kingdom is one we hold in very high esteem. We believe you will continue to work with government for the peace of the state.”

Responding to the issue of stoppage of work on the land reclamation project in Obogoro, which was raised by the king, Governor Diri explained that a proper study was not done before the project commenced and assured that upon completion of the study soon, the job will resume.

In his remarks, the Atissa paramount ruler, King Awala, appreciated the governor for the visit, saying it has given the kingdom a sense of belonging.

He thanked Governor Diri for the immense support of the government to the kingdom during the burial of the late king while appealing for more support to finalise the palace project as well as the construction of roads in Famgbe, Yenaka and Bebelebiri communities.

King Awala pledged the readiness of his kingdom to work closely with the state government to move Bayelsa forward.

Dignitaries who accompanied the governor on the visit included the deputy governor, Dr. Peter Akpe, member representing Yenagoa Constituency 1 in the House of Assembly, Chief Ayibanegiyefa Egba, her Sagbama Constituency 2 and 3 counterparts, Bernard Kenebai, and Mrs. Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown respectively, the APC senatorial candidate for Bayelsa West, Chief Fidelis Agbiki, state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Solomon Agwana as well as members of the state executive council and other government functionaries.