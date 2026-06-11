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FG receives 270 Nigerian returnees from South

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FG receives 270 Nigerian returnees from South

by Peter Anayo0105

The Federal Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has received 270 Nigerian returnees from South Africa under the ongoing voluntary return programme.

The agency disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr Mohammed Olatunde, Head of Operations, NEMA Lagos Operations Office, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Olatunde said the returnees, who had registered for the programme and completed the required screening processes, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday.

According to him, officials of NEMA, other government agencies and relevant stakeholders were on ground to receive the returnees and facilitate their reintegration.

He said the Federal Government provided transportation to convey the returnees to their various destinations across the country.

Olatunde added that ambulance services and other emergency medical support were made available for those requiring immediate medical attention.

He reaffirmed NEMA’s commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and ensuring the safe reception of Nigerians who voluntarily return home from abroad.

According to him, the programme is designed to ensure the safe, orderly and dignified return of Nigerian citizens.

He added that the agency would continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to support the welfare and reintegration of the returnees.

 

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