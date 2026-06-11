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Energy

FG, Alberta Deepen Cooperation on Gas Development, Energy Transition

by Editor092

UGO AMADI

‎Nigeria and the Canadian Province of Alberta have taken steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the gas sector, with a focus on energy transition, emissions reduction and capacity development.

‎Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo today held bilateral discussions with Alberta’s Minister of Energy and Minerals, Hon. Brian Jean, in Calgary, Canada.

‎During the meeting, Ekpo reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging its over 215 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of proven natural gas reserves as a transition fuel to drive economic growth, enhance energy security and support lower-carbon development.

‎“Nigeria is positioning natural gas as the cornerstone of its energy transition and seeks strong global partnerships to advance cleaner production and emissions reduction,” Ekpo said.

‎On his part, Jean highlighted Alberta’s progress in emissions management, including carbon capture and methane reduction initiatives, and expressed the province’s readiness to support Nigeria through technical cooperation, knowledge sharing and capacity development.

‎Both parties identified opportunities for collaboration in carbon capture, methane emissions reduction, gas monetisation and human capital development.

‎The meeting concluded with an agreement to establish a joint technical working group, develop a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covering key areas of cooperation, facilitate technical exchanges on carbon capture and emissions reduction, promote academic and capacity-building partnerships, and explore broader collaboration in petrochemicals and energy industrialisation.

‎Ekpo said the engagement reinforces Nigeria’s efforts to attract strategic international partnerships that will unlock greater value from its vast gas resources while advancing the country’s energy transition objectives.

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