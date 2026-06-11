Edo Govt denies owing teachers’ salary arrears

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Edo State Government has denied allegations that it is owing teachers’ salaries, insisting that all civil servants, including teachers, are paid promptly.

It also reaffirmed existing restrictions on commercial motorcycles within Benin metropolis and the ban on unpainted commercial vehicles across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Kassim Afegbua, made these clarifications during a press briefing in Benin City. He was joined by the Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Saturday Uwuilekhue, and the Commissioner for Public Safety and Security, Hon. Festus Ebea, who provided updates on ongoing reforms under Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration.

Afegbua described reports of unpaid teachers’ salaries as “false and misleading,” stressing that salary payments remain a top priority for the government.

“Let it be on record that the Edo State Government is not owing any teacher,” he said. “Salaries and other emoluments occupy the first line charge of this administration.”

He acknowledged that isolated cases of unpaid salaries could occur but noted that such instances should be investigated individually rather than generalized.

“If any worker has not been paid, there may be specific reasons that need to be addressed, rather than spreading blanket claims that the government is indebted,” he explained.

The commissioner also highlighted the administration’s employment drive, stating that thousands of workers have been absorbed into the state workforce since the governor assumed office.

According to him, over 5,000 teachers previously engaged as casual staff have been fully employed, alongside 2,000 health workers and 2,500 personnel under the Edo Security Network, all of whom are receiving regular salaries.

Afegbua accused those spreading contrary information of attempting to misinform the public and damage the government’s reputation.

On transportation, Commissioner Uwuilekhue reiterated that restrictions on motorcycles and tricycles in Benin metropolis remain in effect. He explained that these vehicles are limited to suburban areas and unpaved roads and are prohibited from operating on major highways and other designated routes within the city.

“The policy is part of broader efforts to ensure safer roads, better traffic management, and a more organized transport system,” he said, adding that the ministry is committed to building a modern transportation network that supports economic growth and improves residents’ quality of lives.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Public Safety and Security, Festus Ebea, commended the governor’s commitment to tackling insecurity, noting that the administration continues to prioritize safety across the state.

However, he raised concerns about local complicity in criminal activities, alleging that some individuals provide shelter for kidnappers and assist in identifying potential victims.

Ebea disclosed that the state has strengthened its security architecture by recruiting 300 personnel for the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC) in each of the 18 local government areas, with an additional 200 personnel on reserve. He also announced the recruitment of 500 forest guards, with plans underway to increase security personnel by an additional 1,000.

The commissioner further linked the rising rate of violent crimes, particularly killings, to the growing abuse of hard drugs.

He assured that the government is intensifying efforts to identify and dismantle networks involved in drug trafficking and the operation of illicit drug dens.

The Government reiterated its commitment to sustaining reforms in public service, transportation, and security as part of its broader agenda to improve governance and public welfare.

For a better society

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