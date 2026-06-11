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Delta CP tasks newly decorated 457 constables on responsibilities

by Peter Anayo0103

 

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, has decorated 457 officers recently promoted from Police Constable to the rank of Corporal, urging them to embrace the heavier responsibilities that come with their new stripes.

The decoration ceremony took place at the Command Headquarters in Asaba and was witnessed by members of the Command Management Team and other senior officers.

Speaking at the event, CP Oyeniyi congratulated the officers on what he described as a well-deserved promotion, noting that the elevation was a direct recognition of their dedication, discipline, loyalty and commitment to duty.

“Promotion is a significant milestone in the career of every police officer,” he said. “It is a testament to the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.”

However, the Commissioner warned that a higher rank brings higher expectations.

He charged the newly promoted Corporals to remain steadfast in their duties, uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and conduct themselves in a way that reflects positively on the Force.

CP Oyeniyi also urged the officers to stay committed to the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu.

He stressed the importance of respecting citizens’ rights, deepening community engagement, and maintaining public trust.

Reaffirming the Command’s dedication to personnel development and welfare, the CP stated that hard work, exemplary conduct and merit would remain the foundation for career progression in the Force.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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