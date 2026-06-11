“Data is the Gateway”: Ghana Opens Basins, Eyes AOW Energy for Deals

UGO AMADI

The Chief Executive officer of Ghana Petroleum Commission, Emeafa Hardcastle says $200M seismic investment plus AOW Energy platform will de-risk basins, attract E&P players

Ghana is shifting from policy talk to data-driven action as it seeks to accelerate exploration, boost production from mature fields, and open frontier basins to new investors.

In an exclusive conversation with AOW Energy’s Paul Sinclair, The Chief Executive officer of Ghana Petroleum Commission, Emeafa Hardcastle said seismic data is now the “gateway to long-term success” for Ghana’s upstream sector.

According to him, “The prospects are based on the perspective that seismic data is the gateway to long term success,” Hardcastle stated. “E&P Investors require quality and extensive data coverage for exploration. Availability of petroleum data reduces exploration duration, cuts geological risk, and acts as catalyst for investment attraction.”$200M Data Drive

He noted that to bridge gaps, the Commission has approved acquisition of multi-client 3D seismic across 35,900 sq.km: Tano Cape Three Points Basin 12,000 sq.km, Accra-Keta Basin 13,900 sq.km, and Saltpond Basin 10,000 sq.km.

Hardcastle estimates over US$200M is needed to fully close offshore data gaps. Funding models include state funding, PPPs, and private-led multi-client surveys. GNPC has also completed phase 3 of 2D seismic over the 100,000 sq.km Voltaian Basin, adding 1,655 line km.

“We now have extensive 2D and 3D coverage… That coverage has given us a far more detailed understanding of our offshore potential, and it enables us to talk confidently to operators,” she said.

On OBN at Jubilee + TEN, Voltaian Basin Drilling, Hardcastle highlighted the first-ever Ocean Bottom Node survey over Jubilee and TEN fields by Tullow and partners as a milestone for subsurface clarity. The OBN follows a 4D streamer survey in Q1 2025 and signals operator confidence in long-term value.

Onshore, the Voltaian Basin is “transitioning decisively from conceptual evaluation into active exploration” with 5 companies holding licences. New geochemical data showing methane, ethane, propane and butane has de-risked the petroleum system.

She noted that GNPC Explorco is preparing to drill and seeking farm-in partners with technical + financial strength.AOW Energy 2026 as Deal Hub

Hardcastle confirmed AOW Energy in September 2026 will be central to Ghana’s pitch. The Commission will host “free to all” data rooms, dedicated basin sessions for Accra-Keta, Saltpond and Voltaian, and structured government-to-investor meetings.

“AOW is not a talk shop… companies are not just attending a conference, but network with relevant stakeholders to review available data to make informed business decisions,” she said.

Over 30 African governments will also bring upstream opportunities, positioning Accra as a regional convergence point.

Regulatory Reform In Motion

On fiscal terms, Hardcastle said Ghana is in an “active and constructive phase of review” to improve competitiveness without losing national value. Focus areas include rewarding deep/ultra-deepwater risk, minimizing front-load payments, and simplifying fiscal computations. “There is a more positive and pragmatic mood… We expect increased exploration activity, more investment, more discoveries, and new Petroleum Agreements over the next 12-18 months,” she added.