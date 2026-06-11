Brevity Anderson, EICBI to advance trade, investment, and policy engagement across Africa, Europe, and India

UGO AMADI

Brevity Anderson UK and the Europe India Centre for Business and Industry have formally executed a strategic Collaboration and Services Agreement establishing a framework for long-term cooperation in trade facilitation, investment promotion, stakeholder engagement, and international commercial development across Africa, the European Union, and India.

The Agreement provides for collaborative activities including trade delegations, business matchmaking initiatives, consultancy and advisory services, institutional engagement, and market access support designed to strengthen bilateral and multilateral commercial relations between the participating regions.

“This Agreement represents a significant strategic milestone in advancing commercial diplomacy and international business cooperation between Africa, Europe, and India. Through this partnership with EICBI”, James Shindi, Chief Executive Officer of Brevity Anderson, stated adding that the company intend to strengthen institutional engagement, facilitate investment opportunities, and support sustainable cross-border economic collaboration through coordinated trade and policy initiatives.

A key component of the collaboration includes the strategic coordination of lobbying and advocacy activities intended to support policy dialogue, investment facilitation, regulatory engagement, and enhanced public-private sector cooperation between African and European stakeholders, while simultaneously expanding commercial collaboration opportunities with India.

“We are therefore delighted to formalize this collaboration with Brevity Anderson, which reflects our shared ambition to build stronger economic and institutional linkages between Africa, Europe, and India. We look forward to working closely with Brevity Anderson to support meaningful and long-term economic engagement”, Sujit S. Nair, Chairman of EICBI, stated.

According to Nair, at a time when businesses and governments are increasingly seeking trusted international partnerships, this collaboration creates a platform to facilitate investment, trade, policy engagement, and stakeholder cooperation across three strategically important regions.

Brevity Anderson will lead the coordination and hosting of trade delegations and commercial engagement initiatives within Africa, while EICBI will support strategic facilitation, stakeholder mobilisation, and business engagement activities across Europe and India.

The Agreement further establishes an exclusive collaboration structure within defined operational territories, reinforcing the Parties’ commitment to coordinated market engagement and long-term strategic alignment.