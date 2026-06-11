Benue declares public holiday to honour late HoS

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has declared Thursday a work-free day for all civil servants across the state to enable them participate in the burial activities of the late Head of Service, Dr. Moses Agbogbo Ode.

The governor also disclosed that a government-owned housing estate designated for civil servants will be named in honour of the late administrator.

Speaking during a valedictory session held at the Old Banquet Hall of Government House, Makurdi, Governor Alia paid glowing tribute to Dr. Ode, describing him as a patriotic public servant, a reform-minded administrator, and a strong pillar in the implementation of his administration’s policies.

Alia said the passing of the late Head of Service was a huge loss not only to him personally but also to the State Executive Council, the government, and the people of Benue.

He noted that Dr. Ode made significant contributions toward strengthening the state civil service and advancing key government reforms.

The governor recounted that Dr. Ode’s appointment was based purely on merit after a thorough assessment of several candidates, despite the fact that they had never met before.

According to him, the late Head of Service quickly aligned with the administration’s vision and distinguished himself through commitment, discipline, patriotism, and professionalism in the discharge of his duties.

Governor Alia further described Dr. Ode as a reliable and industrious officer who consistently exceeded expectations and remained committed to the development of Benue State.

He also emphasized the need for society to recognize and honour dedicated public servants during their lifetime.

The governor assured the bereaved family of the government’s support and solidarity throughout the mourning period.

Announcing additional honours for the deceased, Alia revealed that the civil servants’ housing estate recently acquired by the state government near the Welfare Quarters area would henceforth bear the name of Dr. Moses Agbogbo Ode as a lasting tribute to his service and legacy.

He prayed for divine comfort for the family and eternal rest for the departed public servant.

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