AOW: Tanzania Pitches 57.5 TCF Gas Base to E&P Investors as LNG Plans Advance

UGO AMADI

The Managing Director of Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation, (TPDC) Eng. Charles Sangweni has affirmed that Tanzania is wooing exploration and production investors with proven offshore geology, a stable and predictable policy framework, and a long-term vision to become a regional LNG export hub.

Speaking in a Fireside Dialogue on Tanzania’s Upstream Future with AOW Energy’s Paul Sinclair, Sangweni said Tanzania’s 57.54 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, repeatable deepwater discoveries in the Indian Ocean, and platforms like AOW Energy will drive the next phase of upstream growth, de-risk basins, and attract strategic partners with technical expertise and commitment to local content.

According to him, Tanzania is positioning itself as East Africa’s next major gas and LNG player, leveraging 57.54 trillion cubic feet of confirmed natural gas reserves, a proven offshore petroleum system, and a push for long-term strategic partnerships.

He noted that Tanzania’s upstream story has shifted “from frontier to something much more exciting with a real risk-adjusted opportunity on the table for operators and investors.”From Songo Songo to Deepwater Discoveries

Sangweni traced Tanzania’s petroleum journey to the 1950s, with milestone gas discoveries at Songo Songo in 1974 and Mnazi Bay in 1982. The 2010-2015 deepwater discoveries in the Indian Ocean elevated Tanzania’s global profile. “Confidence in any upstream jurisdiction begins with the subsurface. Tanzania offers an exceptional combination of scale, prospectivity, and geological consistency,” Sangweni said.

He noted that repeatability of exploration success across multiple offshore blocks has significantly reduced exploration risk while preserving upside for long-term commercial development. Onshore and shallow-water basins remain underexplored, adding further long-term attractiveness.

For Tanzania, natural gas is central to expanding energy access, industrialization, job creation and economic growth. Sangweni said gas offers “lower carbon emissions compared to many other conventional fossil fuels” and serves as a pragmatic transition fuel.

Beyond domestic use, Tanzania is advancing the planned LNG project in Lindi to unlock export opportunities and position the country as a regional energy hub. The National Natural Gas Pipeline already connects southern gas fields to Dar es Salaam, supporting power generation and industry.

Songo Songo and Mnazi Bay collectively supplied billions of cubic feet to the domestic market between 2021-2025.Stable Policy, Local Content Focus

On investment climate, Sangweni emphasized stability, predictability and transparency. “Upstream petroleum investments are long-term… Tanzania has made significant progress in strengthening its institutional and legal framework,” he said. The focus is a balanced environment that remains competitive for investors while ensuring sustainable national value.

Tanzania is seeking partners with financial investment, technical expertise, innovation and commitment to local content. “We are particularly interested in partners who appreciate local content development, technology transfer and national capacity building,” Sangweni stated.

The goal: build a sustainable economic ecosystem, not just extract resources.

AOW Energy as Partnership Hub

Sangweni confirmed AOW Energy will be key for Tanzania’s investor outreach. “It is an opportunity to showcase Tanzania’s resource potential, communicate our strategic priorities and attract the next generation of investment partners. We want the global market to clearly understand that Tanzania is ready,” he said.

He also stressed regional collaboration with East African neighbors to optimize LNG, pipelines and cross-border trade, strengthening Africa’s collective voice in global energy.Challenges manageable

Sangweni acknowledged financing, infrastructure and energy transition dynamics as challenges, but said these are “manageable through strong partnerships, sound policy frameworks and long-term strategic planning.”

“With the right collaboration and investment approach, Tanzania is well positioned to unlock the full value of its petroleum resources responsibly and sustainably,” he concluded.