Akume highlights Tinubu’s role in introduction of rotational presidency

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has revealed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was one of the key architects behind Nigeria’s rotational presidency arrangement.

The agreement, Akume said, was reached in the aftermath of the annulled June 12, 1993, election.

Speaking during a World Press Conference in Abuja to mark Nigeria’s 27th Democracy Day, Akume directly linked Atiku to the decision.

“Atiku was one of the leaders at that meeting, which was convened by Chief Solomon Lar. He was part of that agreement,” the SGF stated.

Akume was responding to questions on lessons from June 12 as Nigeria prepares for future elections. He explained that the annulment of MKO Abiola’s victory forced political leaders to make far-reaching decisions to preserve national unity and strengthen democratic foundations.

According to the SGF, leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party met in Kaduna under the leadership of the late Chief Solomon Lar and Alhaji Adamu Ciroma. Power shift and presidential zoning dominated the agenda as the party sought a path forward after the crisis.

“It was a tough argument before the issue of rotational presidency was agreed on,” Akume recalled. “At the end, we had to concede. We must do this. June 12 annulment had complicated the whole thing. It was finally agreed that we’ll be alternating between North and South.”

By placing Atiku at that Kaduna meeting, Akume underscored the Waziri Adamawa’s early involvement in shaping Nigeria’s power-sharing formula.

The arrangement has since guided PDP’s presidential ticket and influenced broader political calculations across parties.

Reflecting on June 12 itself, Akume described the annulment as a painful setback.

He said Abiola “won that election round and square” and the military government’s action denied Nigerians the choice they freely made at the ballot.

The SGF said the enduring lesson from 1993 is the supremacy of the people’s will. “The voice of the people must always be sacrosanct. That’s the beauty of democracy. We prefer the ballot to bullets,” he declared.

Akume expressed confidence in INEC and Nigeria’s democratic institutions, noting that today’s electoral officials lived through 1993.

“Never again would such happen in this country. You win, you win. When you lose, go back and prepare for another election,” he said, citing Trump’s loss and comeback in the US as an example.

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