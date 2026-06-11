Access Holdings grows shareholders’ funds to N4.33trn

Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings during the group’s Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday in Lagos.

Access Holdings Plc says its shareholders’ funds rose to N4.33 trillion in the 2025 financial year as the group continued with strengthening its capital base and positioning itself for long-term growth.

The Chairman of Access Holdings, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, disclosed this at the company’s 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday in Lagos.

Aig-Imoukhuede said the group’s shareholders’ funds rose by 15.1 per cent from N3.76 trillion in 2024 to N4.33 trillion, strengthening its capital base.

He noted that total assets increased by 24.2 per cent to N51.56 trillion from N41.49 trillion, while customer deposits grew by 53.4 per cent to N34.56 trillion.

According to him, the group recorded a profit before tax of N1.007 trillion, representing a 16.2 per cent increase and reflecting the strength of its core earnings and diversified business model.

He said returns moderated during the period, with Return on Average Equity (ROAE) standing at 18.4 per cent and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) at 1.6 per cent.

“The defining test of a financial institution is not merely its capacity for growth, but its ability to grow profitably, sustainably, and with discipline over time.

“Our 2025 performance reflects a deliberate approach to strengthening the institution’s long-term fundamentals while maintaining strong financial results,” he said.

The chairman noted that the group took a prudent decision during the year to accelerate the recognition of legacy exposures and exit regulatory forbearance positions, resulting in elevated impairment charges.

He explained that the move was aimed at strengthening the balance sheet and enhancing long-term resilience rather than pursuing short-term earnings optimisation.

“Periods of volatility often reveal more about an institution than periods of uninterrupted growth.

“Our focus remains on building a business that is not only growing but improving in the quality and sustainability of its earnings,” he said.

Aig-Imoukhuede said Access Holdings continued to evolve beyond traditional banking into a diversified financial services ecosystem, with growing contributions from its investment management, insurance, and technology-driven businesses.

He listed key growth subsidiaries as Access ARM Pensions, Access Insurance Brokers, Oxygen X Finance, and Hydrogen Payments, noting that they were expanding the group’s presence in digital finance, consumer lending, and payments.

According to him, the group’s transformation was anchored on an “ideas-to-ventures” strategy designed to position Access Holdings as a platform for innovation and future growth.

Looking ahead, Aig-Imoukhuede said: “The strategy, from scale to value, reflects the natural evolution of our journey. Scale created opportunity; value creation is how we fully realise it.”

The chairman noted that while the group continued to generate strong returns, closing the gap between returns and cost of equity remained central to unlocking shareholder value.

He also acknowledged the existence of significant unrealised value within the group’s international subsidiaries, with a clear emphasis on improving market recognition of this intrinsic value.

Aig-Imoukhuede addressed shareholder concerns regarding dividend payments, clarifying that the non-payment of dividends was driven by regulatory alignment and compliance considerations within the banking subsidiary.

He reaffirmed that this position does not reflect diminished earnings capacity but rather aligns with supervisory expectations and prudent capital management.

He assured shareholders of the board’s commitment to resuming dividend payments as soon as regulatory conditions are satisfied.

“Our approach is clear: capital retained today must translate into value delivered tomorrow and sustainable returns to our shareholders,” he said.

The group reiterated its commitment to sustainability as an integral part of its strategy, advancing financial inclusion, supporting SMEs, and investing in education, the arts, and the creative economy as drivers of long-term economic and societal value.

Mrs Bisi Bakare, National Coordinator of the Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, commended the board and management for the company’s performance.

Bakare expressed optimism that the growth trajectory would be sustained.

She also praised the group’s efforts in promoting gender diversity across its subsidiaries and expanding its international footprint.

Similarly, Mr Aliu Mohammed of the Trusted Shareholders Association of Nigeria lauded the company’s financial discipline, citing the growth in total assets, customer deposits, and revenue as evidence of sound management.

Also, Mr Sunny Nwosu, National Coordinator of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, commended the board and management for what he described as a historic performance.

Nwosu expressed hope that the company would declare an interim dividend before the end of the year to further reward shareholders.

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