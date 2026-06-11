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EnergyUncategorized

Energy transition demands agile, innovative institutions – PTDF Boss

by Editor081

The  Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) says institutions in Nigeria’s petroleum sector must remain innovative, agile and performance-driven to meet national development goals, amid evolving global energy transition and  technological changes.

 

Prof. Shu’aibu Aliyu, the Executive Secretary, PTDF, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources’ 2026 Management Retreat.

 

The theme of the retreat is “Driving Institutional Performance and Accountability in the Petroleum Sector for Sustainable National Development.”

Aliyu was represented by Mr Waziri  Laisu, the Deputy General Manager, Special Programmes Unit, PTDF.

He said that strong institutions are built on competent human capital, effective leadership, sound governance structures and continuous capacity development.

“This conviction guides our investments in capacity development and organisational strengthening across the petroleum industry.

“We firmly believe that sustainable national development can only be achieved when institutions are equipped to perform efficiently, transparently and accountably.

“As the global energy landscape continues to evolve amidst the realities of energy transition, technological disruption and increasing stakeholder expectations, our institutions must remain agile, innovative, and performance-driven.

“We must continually seek ways to improve operational efficiency, deepen stakeholder engagement, strengthen policy implementation and deliver measurable results that contribute to national prosperity,” he said.

Aliyu said that performance management and accountability had become critical pillars of effective governance, as governments were increasingly being assessed by the quality of service delivery and measurable outcomes achieved for citizens.

 

“The Federal Government’s results-based governance framework, coordinated through the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU), is strengthening public sector performance and ensuring that government programmes translate into tangible outcomes,” he said.

The PTDF boss noted that institutions in the petroleum sector occupied a strategic position in Nigeria’s economic transformation agenda as such must foster a culture of accountability, improve coordination and strengthen reporting mechanisms.

 

He expressed confidence that the retreat would produce actionable recommendations to strengthen accountability frameworks, enhance inter-agency collaboration and accelerate the achievement of ministerial and presidential priorities in the petroleum sector.(

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