Tinubu commissions Abuja’s OSEX main carriageway, vows “no more abandoned projects”

… As Wike declared, Abuja’s 31-Day Project Blitz proves “Nothing is impossible”

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, officially opened the main carriageways of the Outer Southern Expressway, OSEX, from Ring Road 1 Junction to Ring Road II Junction, calling it another “tangible” win for his Renewed Hope agenda.

Tinubu said the new main carriageway stretches “aggressively” from Ring Road 1 through to Ring Road II. It follows the 2024 opening of the Villa Roundabout to Ring Road 1 section and the 2025 launch of the 15km left-hand service carriageway.

Declaring “the era of uncompleted projects in Nigeria is fading away,” the President stressed his administration doesn’t promise shortcuts but “hard work” and infrastructure “you can see, feel, and drive on.”

Tinubu said the road will cut gridlock, save fuel and man-hours, and link Apo District to Wasa. He added it will expand Abuja’s economic footprint, open new areas for development, and lower the cost of doing business.

He commended FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and his team for “performance, not excuses,” crediting their focus and “dogged determination” for the capital’s transformation.

The President reassured Nigerians that his administration “remains fiercely committed to infrastructure development across every single block of this federation” and will continue to build, reform, and invest.

He thanked engineers, laborers, traders, planners, and communities who “endured the dust and diversions,” saying “your sacrifices are not in vain.”

In his welcome address, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, says the Outer Southern Expressway from Ring Road 1 to Ring Road 2 was delivered in just 7-8 months after CGC Nigeria promised it could be ready for President Tinubu’s third anniversary.

Wike revealed the pace behind the delivery: “When this job was awarded to CGC last year, October to November, I sat with management and asked them a simple question. Just tell me the truth. Can you deliver? They said yes… I’ve come for inspection not less than 10 times to see whether they’ll keep to the promise, and indeed they kept to it.”

He thanked CGC and stressed that “nothing is impossible if we are determined and committed.”

The Minister highlighted that the OSEX flag-off is day 1 of projects scheduled across Abuja for the next month. Upcoming: Gomani to Yangoji, 14km in Kwali, full road network in Karu, and Gbazango/Arab Road in Kubwa.

With focus on satellite towns, Wike pushed back on “nothing is happening” claims, pointing to water and road projects deliberately sited outside the city center. “Mr. President is not only concentrated in the city center, but providing water to satellite communities too.”

After years of “empty promises” by past governments, infrastructure, water, and facilities have now been provided for mechanics to move from the congested Apo Mechanic Shade, decongesting the OSEX corridor, the Minister said.

Wike said,about 80% of projects completed since 2023 are inherited from previous administrations.

“Government being a continuum, we cannot abandon projects littered around the entire FCT.One of the criteria of good leadership is continuity of projects initiated by other administrations.”

He credited results to “proper understanding with your contractors and them believing in you that you will also carry out your own obligation,” implying prompt FCT payments and oversight.

Wike linked the 13km road commissioned at Apo Mechanic Village during the President’s second anniversary to Tuesday’s OSEX opening, framing both as proof that promises to Abuja’s informal sector and residents are being kept.

“Will those doing business in Apo Mechanic Shade say nothing is happening in Abuja? Can you say that?” he asked residents.

The Minister concluded by inviting the President’s representative to inaugurate the OSEX and address Abuja residents.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, in her remarks, affirmed that the project represents a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of the Federal Capital Territory and a testament to the President’s determination to deliver purposeful governance through impactful infrastructure.

She expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to infrastructure development, describing the official commissioning of the two main carriageways of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) as another landmark achievement under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister of State noted that President Tinubu’s administration has continued to translate aspirations into tangible achievements, with strategic investments in roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure that are opening new pathways to economic prosperity, social integration, and national development.

She also commended the Minister of the FCT, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for his exceptional leadership, resilience, and unwavering commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure projects that are redefining the landscape of Abuja and improving the quality of life of residents.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2