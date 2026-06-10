Soludo mourns death of Isaac Obiakor at 75

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed profound grief over the painful loss of a distinguished son of the state, retired Lieutenant Gen Chikadibia Isaac Obiakor who died on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 after a brief illness at 75-year-old.

Soludo, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime described the late General, an indigene of Awka-South Local Government Area in Anambra State, as an exemplary military officer whose illustrious career brought immense pride and honour to Anambra State and Nigeria as a whole.

Born on February 18, 1951, in Zaria, Kaduna State, his journey of service began with his commission into the Nigerian Army Artillery Corps in 1973, following his admission to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as a member of the 10th Regular Course in 1971.

Throughout his distinguished career, General Obiakor commanded with exceptional leadership and strategic acumen at regimental, brigade, and divisional levels within the Nigerian Army. Notably, he served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division and later as the Chief of Administration at Army Headquarters.

The Governor further commended General Obiakor’s international contributions as equally remarkable, saying, “He served with distinction as the Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL).

“In a historic appointment that underscored his global standing, he became the first African to be appointed as the United Nations Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations in New York in 2008. He retired officially from the Nigerian Army in 2011.”

Further extolling General Obiakor as a true patriot, a disciplined leader, and a global icon whose dedication to peace and security transcended national borders, the Governor lamented that Anambra State has lost a rare gem, a visionary leader, and a source of inspiration for many.

While extending his deepest condolences to the Obiakor family and the Nigerian Army respectively, during this period of grief, Soludo prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of Lieutenant General Chikadibia Isaac Obiakor.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2