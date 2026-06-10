Senate C’ttee gives ultimatum to Bank of Agric, others to answer queries

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Senate Committee on Public Accounts has given Bank of Agriculture, Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, and Rural Electrification Agency one week ultimatum to appear before it and respond to outstanding audit queries.

The directive followed their failure to appear before the committee during the hearing on Tuesday in Abuja.

However, the secretary of the committee disposed that he received a correspondence from the Bank of Agriculture signed by its legal adviser.

The letter stated that the bank had previously appeared before the panel between February 2023 and November 2024.

In the letter, the bank also stated that issues raised during those appearances had been resolved with the committee and relevant government authorities.

The bank, however, requested details of any unresolved matters and sought at least two weeks to enable its management collate documents.

The chairman of the committee, Sen Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe North) faulted the letter, noting that it was signed by officials below the rank of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Dankwambo maintained that all communications relating to committee invitations must be personally signed and transmitted by agency chief executives.

He also criticized the bank’s failure to present its Managing Director before the committee in spite of the fact that they were invited to explain outstanding audit issues.

The committee rejected the request for two weeks, insisting that agencies could not determine timelines for legislative oversight proceedings.

The committee members unanimously resolved that the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture must personally appear before the committee within one week.

The lawmakers stressed that previous audit concerns involving the bank remained unresolved, contrary to claims contained in the correspondence.

The committee further warned that future communications signed by subordinate officers instead of chief executives would no longer be entertained.

The lawmakers also described the absence of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company and the Rural Electrification Agency as unacceptable and directed that the organisations be given a final one-week opportunity to appear before the panel.

Several members of the committee expressed concern over what they described as a growing pattern of disregard for legislative summons by government agencies.

They noted that audit queries were serious accountability matters requiring prompt responses and should not be treated with indifference by public institutions.

The committee emphasized that it was acting on reports submitted through constitutional processes and not pursuing issues outside its statutory mandate.

The committee warned that agencies failing to honour invitations after the final notice would face sanctions in line with its powers.

Dankwambo said strong letters would be issued immediately to the defaulting agencies outlining unresolved issues requiring their attention.

He added that the agencies must appear within one week or risk sanctions for failing to cooperate with legislative oversight responsibilities.

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