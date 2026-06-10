Sanwo-Olu: Lagos Summit’ll be measured by accountable results

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, assured investors and development partners that every investment commitment secured during the two-day Invest Lagos Summit 3.0 would be closely monitored to ensure implementation and measurable outcomes.

Speaking at the closing session of the summit held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, the governor said the state had established a post-summit investment conversion framework designed to track, monitor and support all agreements and commitments made during the event.

According to him, the strategic agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed at the summit are not mere ceremonial documents but instruments for delivering investments, projects, jobs and shared prosperity.

“Under our post-summit investment conversion framework, every commitment made here will be tracked, monitored and supported to ensure tangible outcomes,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He stressed that the success of the summit would not be measured by the quality of discussions alone but by the implementation of agreements reached.

“For us, success is measured by implementation. We govern transparently, we deliver intentionally, and we remain accountable for results,” he added.

The governor noted that the summit had provided further evidence that Lagos remains Africa’s leading investment destination, citing the quality of discussions, partnerships forged and commitments secured from investors across the globe.

Sanwo-Olu said the event showcased a new era of sub-national competitiveness in Nigeria, aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, where states are increasingly positioning themselves as investment-ready destinations capable of driving economic growth.

He highlighted presentations by governors from Lagos, Abia, Imo, Nasarawa and Plateau states as proof that states are taking active roles in attracting capital and creating jobs.

The governor also pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects across Lagos, including the Blue and Red Rail Lines, the proposed Lekki International Airport, road networks, port modernisation and energy investments, as evidence of the state’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for business.

According to him, Lagos is strategically positioned to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), serving as a gateway connecting investors to Nigeria, Nigeria to Africa and Africa to global markets.

Sanwo-Olu further highlighted the state’s investment architecture, including plans for the Lagos International Financial Centre, ease-of-doing-business reforms, digital governance initiatives and investment facilitation mechanisms.

He said these structures were being deliberately designed to endure beyond any administration and provide confidence to investors seeking long-term opportunities in Lagos.

“I do not recount these achievements for celebration alone. I recount them because investors invest where governments demonstrate consistency, predictability and execution capacity. That is the Lagos proposition,” he said.

The governor assured investors that Lagos possesses a proven track record of project delivery and remains committed to strengthening institutions that support investment and economic growth.

Sanwo-Olu expressed appreciation to local and international partners, investors, business leaders and delegates for participating in the event, describing Lagos as a city already undergoing transformation and preparing for the future.

“Lagos is not merely participating in Africa’s growth story. Lagos is helping to write it. Africa’s Business Gateway is open, and the world is welcome,” he said.

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