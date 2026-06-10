Peter Obi, Kenneth Okonkwo in fresh legal dispute over defamation allegations

CHINWE ODITA Assistant Political Editor

A fresh controversy has emerged between former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo, following reports that Obi’s legal team has initiated action over comments allegedly made by Okonkwo.

According to reports, lawyers representing Obi have challenged statements attributed to Okonkwo, which allegedly accused the former Anambra State governor of receiving money from political aspirants seeking positions within the Labour Party.

In a letter dated 9th June, 2026, Messrs Alex Ejesieme(SAN) & Co, lawyers to Peter Obi demanded an immediate withdrawal of the false, malicious and defamatory publication against Mr. Peter Obi and a public apology and undertaking within 7 days of Okinkwo’s receipt of the letter.

The letter also stated that the false and defamatory statements were made by Okonkwo in a live broadcast on Channels Television Programme “Sunrise Daily” on 8th June, 2026 and we’re also published in different other media outlets and across various online and social media platforms including You Tube.

The letter equally demanded that Okonkwo immediately withdraw the said false and defamatory statements in their entirety, publish a clear unequivocal and unreserved public apology to Obi with equal prominence through same medium of the original broadcast and through all his social media handles and platforms, and all the media the said defamation were published.

Okonkwo was also asked to pay the sum of N5 billion only to Obi as aggravated and exemplary damages for grave injury to his hard earned reputation, character and public standing by the false, malicious and defamatory statements.

He was also asked to deliver a written undertaking to Obi’s solicitors to cease and desist from making, publishing, circulating such statements in future.

Obi’s legal representatives warned that legal action would follow should the demands not be met within a 7 days of the receipt of the letter.

The development marks a significant escalation in the public disagreement between the two political figures, who were once close allies during the 2023 presidential election campaign.

Okonkwo, a former spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, has in recent months been critical of Obi and some aspects of the party’s leadership, leading to growing tensions between both camps.

As of the time of filing this report, there were conflicting accounts regarding the status of the legal action.

While some reports suggested that a lawsuit had already been filed, others indicated that the matter remains at the pre-litigation stage, with Obi’s legal team first seeking a retraction and apology before proceeding to court.

Neither Obi nor Okonkwo had publicly provided extensive comments on the latest development beyond the positions attributed to them through media reports and legal correspondence.

Political observers say the dispute further highlight divisions within key figures associated with the opposition movement and many imply the ruling party is fueling the disputes and accusations.

The outcome of the matter may ultimately depend on whether the parties choose to resolve the dispute amicably or allow the courts to determine the merits of the claims and counterclaims.

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