Okpebholo condemns abductions, says no political party can attain power through criminality

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has urged those behind recent abductions across the country to release their victims immediately and unconditionally.

He also declared that no political party can attain power through kidnapping, banditry, or other forms of criminality.

Speaking at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress, APC campaign for the Edo South Senatorial District local government elections at Urhokpota Hall in Benin City, on Tuesday, the governor condemned the growing wave of kidnappings and warned against using insecurity as a tool to undermine governance and national stability.

According to him, political ambition must never be pursued through violence, fear, or criminal acts.

“Those seeking political power should not distract President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from delivering good governance to Nigerians. Kidnapping innocent citizens will not win elections. Political power cannot be secured through criminal activities,” Okpebholo said.

The governor expressed concern over the recent abduction of students, teachers and other citizens in different parts of the country, including Oyo State, and called for their immediate release. He maintained that insecurity should not be allowed to derail the administration’s development agenda.

Governor Okpebholo praised President Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, saying the policy had increased resources available to states for critical infrastructure and development projects.

He pledged the support of Edo State for the President ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“There is no vacancy in Aso Rock. Edo State will stand firmly behind President Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

The governor also unveiled what he described as a new political direction for Edo State, announcing that the APC had fielded youthful and energetic crop of candidates for the forthcoming local government elections.

“We are changing the face of politics in Edo State by giving young and capable people the opportunity to lead at the grassroots level. The future belongs to our youths, and we are creating pathways for them to contribute meaningfully to governance,” he stated.

Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa commended Okpebholo’s commitment to youth inclusion and leadership development, noting that the administration had created opportunities for young people to occupy key positions in government.

Highpoint was the official unveiling of the Edo South Senatorial candidates of the party by the Governor, to include Engr. Ogbeide Ihama as the Senatorial candidate, Dr Paddy Iyamu, Oredo Federal Constituency, Bar Omorede Igbinedion, Ovia Federal constituency among others.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2