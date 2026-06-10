Miss world beauty pageant 2026 organises by Silverbird Group held in Lagos

L-r… Honorable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo, 1st Runner-Up overall Miss World beauty pageant, Miss Anambra ( Dionne Chisom Nwagbo), Miss Bayelsa. Tamunosoye Karibi George was crowned Miss World Nigeria 2026. founder of Silverbird Group. Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Third Runner-Up, Irene Ikediashi (representing Abuja): 2nd runner-up Shuntell Ezomo, representing Edo State, during the Miss World beauty pageant, organized by the Silverbird Group held at federal Palace hotel in Lagos on 6/6/2026…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Miss World 2025 Joy Mojisola Raimi is the reigning Miss World 2026, Miss Bayelsa. Tamunosoye Karibi George; during the beauty pageant organised by the Silverbird Group, 3 Cross Section of the Participants at Miss World.

Cross Section of the participants at their first outgoing.

Miss Bayelsa. Tamunosoye Karibi George was crowned Miss World Nigeria 2026. Organised by the Silverbird Group.

L-R … Honorable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo; Prince Adesegun Oniru and Prince Tonye Pricewill.

R-L … National Director of Miss World. Mr Guy James Murray-Bruce with other guest.

L-r … Founder of Silverbird Group. Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper.Mr. Sam Amuka, his wife, Mrs. Rita Amuka.

Cross-section of the participants at Miss World Nigeria.

L-r … CEO, Anabel Group, Dr Nicholas Okoye; Honorable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo; Prince Tonye Pricewill, during the Miss World beauty pageant organised by the Silverbird Group held at Bamoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos on 6/6/2026…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

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