Livestock Ministry enhances citizens’ access to quality service

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening service delivery, accountability and transparency through the establishment of a Ministerial SERVICOM Unit and the development of a Service Charter to enhance citizens’ access to quality public services.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Chinyere Akujobi, gave the assurance on Tuesday 9th June, 2026, while receiving a delegation from SERVICOM led by the Acting National Coordinator, Mrs.Helen Lawal, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Dr. Akujobi described the Ministry as a performance-driven institution with clearly defined targets and timelines, stressing the need for robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to assess service delivery performance across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“We are performance-driven and target-oriented. There should be incentives for those doing well and consequences for those who are not performing. Accountability remains critical to effective public service delivery,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary further pledged the Ministry’s support for SERVICOM activities, disclosing that a dedicated budget line would be created from 2027 to support the operations of the SERVICOM Unit within the Ministry.

Earlier, the Director of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Eto- Abasi Okokon, welcomed the delegation and noted, that despite being one of Nigeria’s newest Ministries, the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development had continued to record significant milestones in service delivery under the leadership of the Honourable Minister, Idi Mukhtar Maiha and the Permanent Secretary.

In her presentation, the Acting National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Mrs. Helen Lawal, commended the Ministry’s management for its commitment to institutionalising service delivery reforms of the Federal Government.

She explained that SERVICOM was established to promote excellence in public service delivery and ensure that citizens receive quality, timely and customer-focused services from government institutions.

Lawal also outlined, key areas of collaboration between SERVICOM and the Ministry, including the establishment and inauguration of a Ministerial SERVICOM Unit and Committee, staff sensitisation on SERVICOM principles, development of a Service Charter, capacity building, customer satisfaction surveys, complaints management and participation in quarterly Charter Performance Sessions.

She noted that the Service Charter would serve as a strategic accountability tool, clearly outlining the Ministry’s services, standards and timelines, thereby enabling citizens to hold service providers accountable.

The Acting National Coordinator, also called for sustained management support, adequate staffing, periodic training and regular stakeholders engagement to ensure the successful implementation of service delivery initiatives across the Ministry.

In his closing remarks, the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Stephen Ohaeri, expressed appreciation to the SERVICOM delegation for the insightful engagement and assured them of the Ministry’s commitment to implementing the recommendations aimed at improving service delivery and customer satisfaction.

For a better society

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