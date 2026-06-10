Invest Lagos 3.0: Afenifere Commends Governor Sanwo-Olu For Enhancing Nigeria’s Global Investment Image

UGO AMADI

The Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has commended the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his remarkable efforts in projecting a positive image of Nigeria to the international community and countering the negative narratives about the country.

According to the Yoruba think tank in a statement released on suddenly and signed by its National Organising Secretary, Otunba Kole Omololu, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s successful hosting of over 200 potential investors at the Invest Lagos 3.0 Summit, held on June 8 and 9, 2026, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State, in partnership with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), is a significant achievement that deserves national recognition.

The statement reads in part, “These are the kinds of visionary initiatives Nigerians expect from their governors, particularly at a time when increased fiscal resources made available through the economic reforms of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have created new opportunities for subnational governments to drive development and attract investment.

“By assembling an impressive lineup of distinguished global leaders and economic stakeholders, including Lord Marland, Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, and Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, Governor Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated through concrete action that Nigeria remains a safe, viable, and attractive destination for investment.

“Today, no governor in Nigeria has done more to positively project the image of our country on the global stage than Governor Sanwo-Olu. His administration has consistently leveraged innovation, culture, tourism, and economic diplomacy to showcase the immense potential of Lagos and Nigeria.” The statement said.

The statement added that, “from the highly successful Detty December initiative, which attracted approximately 1.2 million visitors to Nigeria in 2025, to hosting the prestigious E1 World Championship electric powerboat racing event, and to the remarkable expansion of Lagos’ economy to an estimated GDP of $259 billion based on Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), making it the second-largest city economy in Africa after Cairo, Governor Sanwo-Olu has continued to set new benchmarks for subnational leadership.

“Afenifere is proud of these achievements and firmly believes that they exemplify the type of visionary, development-driven leadership required to reposition Nigeria for sustained economic growth, prosperity, and global competitiveness.

“Afenifere, therefore, urges other state governors to emulate this model of governance by pursuing initiatives that attract investment, create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and strengthen Nigeria’s standing among the comity of nations.” It said,