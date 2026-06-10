Interactive Oversight session chairs by Chairman Senate Committee on SEDC, Sen Orji uzor Kalu held in Abuja

Dr Cliff Ogbede, Executive Director, National Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development, left. with Mr. Mark Okoye. Managing director/ CEO South East Development Commission SEDC when the Commission appeared before the Senate committee on South East Development Commission SEDC during the interactive Oversight session chaired by the Chairman. Senate Committee on SEDC, Senator Orji uzor Kalu, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

From left… Dr Cliff Ogbede, Executive Director, National Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Mark Okoye, Managing Director/CEO South East Development Commission SEDC, and Hon Stanley Ohajiruka, Executive Director, Finance, SEDC, when the Commission appeared before the Senate Committee on South East Development Commission SEDC on an interactive Oversight session chaired by the chairman of the Senate committee on SEDC Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, held at the National Assembly in Abuja…PHOTOS: ANAYO OPARA.

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