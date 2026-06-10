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INEC’s delineation: Tompolo begs protesting women, youths to exercise restraint

by Peter Anayo080

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

 

High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), the Ibe‑Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation, has stepped into the growing crisis in Delta State, where women and youths have occupied oil and gas installations in the Escravos and Warri river areas since Monday.

The mass action was a direct response to the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to complete ward delineation in the Warri Federal Constituency – a political impasse that has heightened tensions across the region.

In a statement issued from his Oporoza base in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Tompolo, who also chairs Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, called for restraint and a swift, non‑violent solution.

“I join all well‑meaning Nigerians to call for a peaceful resolution,” he said. “The Ijaw nation has from time immemorial been known for their peaceful ways and we cannot deviate from our history.”

Warning that the situation must not be hijacked, Tompolo urged that “the current political action must not be allowed to degenerate into violence of any sort.”

He announced plans for an emergency meeting of community leaders to chart a way forward and appealed directly to INEC to act responsibly.

“INEC must determine to do the right thing and restore the peace in Warri and environs,” he stressed.

Tompolo also issued a plea for ethnic harmony, asking all Warri residents – Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo alike – to remain calm and patient while awaiting INEC’s corrective action.

Observers note that the occupation of oil assets, if prolonged, could disrupt production in the region, but Tompolo’s intervention has raised hopes of a peaceful dialogue.

As at the time of filing this report, community leaders were preparing to meet, while INEC has yet to issue a formal response.

 

 

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