INEC recognizes Gombe-led SDP faction

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Sequel to Supreme Court judgment on internal party autonomy, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally recognized the leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) under Abubakar Sadiq Gombe, in a development widely seen as a decisive step toward resolving the lingering leadership dispute within the party.

The recognition followed a review of relevant court judgments and internal party communications presented to the electoral body during recent engagements with SDP stakeholders in Abuja.

Party sources said INEC informed the delegation that it had taken note of Supreme Court pronouncements affirming the autonomy of political parties in determining their internal leadership structures, as well as documentation submitted by the Gombe-led faction.

The commission was also said to have considered minutes of party meetings, disciplinary records, and resolutions of the SDP’s National Executive Committee (NEC), which the Gombe group insists represents the authentic governing authority of the party.

The development effectively strengthens the position of the Gombe-led executive, which has maintained that leadership legitimacy flows strictly from party organs, particularly the NEC and National Working Committee (NWC), in line with constitutional provisions and judicial precedents.

Reacting to the development, party stakeholders aligned with the leadership described INEC’s recognition as a “restoration of order,” insisting that it validates earlier disciplinary actions and internal decisions taken to stabilize the party structures.

However, observers note that the decision may deepen tensions with rival factions still contesting control of the party’s national structure, setting the stage for possible further legal and political disagreement.

INEC has not issued an official public statement detailing the scope of its recognition, but officials familiar with the meeting said the commission urged all sides to adhere strictly to due process and court rulings to avoid further escalation.

The SDP leadership crisis has been one of the most closely watched internal party disputes, with implications for opposition alignment and preparations ahead of future elections.

For now, the recognition of the Gombe-led structure marks a significant turning point in the struggle for control of the party’s national leadership.

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